USA knocked out of Women's World Cup: Only Zecira Musovic and millimetres beat the USA, as transition into a new era begins

The USA are perennial women's football powerhouses, the gold standard to which every international team aspires to be. A measure of that was having never been knocked out of a World Cup before the semi-final stage. That was, until Sunday.

They were unable to overcome a stubborn Sweden - or more precisely, an inspired Zecira Musovic, who was one of the key reasons why the Americans did not cruise into the final eight.

She made save after save, diving and leaping with outstretched arms to deny the likes of Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith. Since records began in 2011, Musovic's 11 saves are a single-game record at the FIFA Women's World Cup for a goalkeeper who kept a clean sheet.

It is incredible form from a player who does not get a lot of minutes for her club, Chelsea. Ann-Katrin Berger is the regular No 1, while England's Hannah Hampton has also joined the London club this summer, adding even more competition.

But with form like she showed against the USA, it is easy to see why Emma Hayes keeps such an able deputy in the ranks, with Sweden still having conceded just one goal at this tournament. Their group-stage form, somehow, did not translate into the last 16, but it did not matter. They had Musovic to keep them in the game until the lottery of penalties.

And at one point, much like they were a post away from exiting at the group stage, the USA were one penalty away from rightly reaching the quarter finals. But misses from two of the team's superstars - Megan Rapinoe and Smith - allowed Sweden back into the shootout. They eventually won by mere millimetres, landing a cruel blow to a team that were vocal in aiming for the 'threepeat'.

Image: Zecira Musovic was key to Sweden's progression into the quarter-finals, denying the USA throughout

Ultimately, the USA did not deserve to be beaten based on the 120 minutes of play. They performed far better than they did in the group stage, looked confident and comfortable on the ball and played some great passes to create numerous chances.

But they missed the crucial element of sticking the ball in the back of the net, although given Musovic's form, this cannot be said to be by a lack of trying. They registered 22 shots with 11 on target - all of which were saved by the goalkeeper.

Plenty has been made about this USA team being one in transition, and younger players will benefit from this experience. Rodman was one of the most potent attacking threats in the first half, but a few too many poor decisions bought good movements to an end.

Image: The USA remain a team in transition both on and off the field

The same too can be said for Smith, who many tipped to be the breakout star of this tournament. She often took too long to make choices on the ball, allowing Sweden to make blocks and interceptions. Once she was moved into a more central role in extra-time, she looked more lively, but not enough to impact the outcome of the game.

Perhaps one exception to this was 23-year-old Naomi Girma, who has impressed in her first World Cup. The older heads, like Lindsey Horan and Julie Ertz, knew their roles and executed them well, with the USA captain going close on a number of occasions.

This transition may have been forced somewhat on Vlatko Andonovski, with a number of players missing the tournament through injury. Becky Sauerbrunn, Catarina Macario and Mallory Swanson are just three possible starters who did not make the trip. But with the game against Sweden likely to be the last World Cup match for Rapinoe and perhaps others, it feels like the baton is being passed.

Image: USA legend Megan Rapinoe has played in her final World Cup, although she missed a penalty during the shootout

Now, the USA will have to face the scrutiny from their fans at home. Former players and pundits have been vocal in their criticism of the team, especially during the group stage. Carli Lloyd was one who took aim at the players for dancing on the pitch to celebrate reaching the last 16, coming after their uninspiring draw against Portugal.

One now wonders what the reaction will be. Rapinoe in particular - no stranger to dividing opinion - was pictured smiling after missing her penalty and, through tears, after the full-time whistle. Of course, it could be nervous energy or a reflection on a fine World Cup career. But sometimes explanation does not always calm the critics.

Andonovski himself has come under the spotlight too. In his first World Cup, he has overseen the USA's worst-ever finish and you imagine conversations are already under way regarding his tenure - another indication the Americans are moving into a new phase.

Image: USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski has come under scrutiny during the tournament

His team selection and in-game management have repeatedly been called into question. Against Sweden, he made just one change in the regular 90 minutes. And in extra-time, he opted to keep faith with Smith - who had struggled for much of the game - over the experience of Morgan with penalties looming. With the 22-year-old also missing her penalty, hindsight asks why that was the decision made.

His substitutions - or lack thereof - also attracted criticism during a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. He made just one half-time change in Rose Lavelle - who did assist Horan's eventual goal - but with four more substitutions able to be made, he did not introduce anyone else, despite needing more goals.

United States at the FIFA Women's World Cup Year Finish 1991 Champions 1995 Third place 1999 Champions 2003 Third place 2007 Third place 2011 Runners up 2015 Champions 2019 Champions 2023 Round of 16

Two successive goalless draws is unusual for the USA, especially at a World Cup. Clearly, Andonovski was unable to gel his supremely-talented attack into a cohesive unit. While he has not been the first manager at this tournament to run into the same issues, the depth and breadth of the talent at his disposal, as well as being reigning champions, does not leave any margin for error.

After the game, the USA did go some way to try and unite fans behind the team, saying: "We want to express our gratitude to the fans and supporters who have stood by our team. Your unwavering support means a lot to us and we appreciate your dedication.

"This year's Women's World Cup is a testament to the growth of women's soccer on a global scale and we are excited to see the increased investment in these incredible players.

"Our goal remains the same, to win. We are committed to surpassing the standard we helped to create and we will rise to the challenge."

And they are right to say that this World Cup is proving just how far the game has come. While it must be remembered that Sweden are ranked third in the world, the USA crashing out at the last-16 stage is something we have never seen before. It is the biggest shock that could have happened regardless of the opponent. The exit will be remembered and talked about for years to come.

But, overall, we have also never seen so many different teams from different continents giving the traditional heavyweights not only a run for their money, but taking that money all the way to the bank.

Image: Swedish players look at the VAR graphic of their winning penalty against USA

Perhaps that bank deposit will also include the fair pay and recognition these players deserve - something the USA have and continue to fight for across the women's game.

At the end of the day, nothing lasts forever, not even the dominance of the mighty USA Women's National Team. This now poses new challenges for the team and federation like they have not faced before.

And not only will it make women's football more interesting and competitive, this exit and the experiences of these players will only strengthen the team, especially those young players who have a few more World Cups ahead of them. The next few years and the seemingly-inevitable changes to come will only add fuel to the fire for their next World Cup title chase in 2027.