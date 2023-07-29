Panama 0-1 Jamaica: Allyson Swaby scores second-half winner to set up decider with Brazil for last-16 spot in Women's World Cup

Allyson Swaby's header in Jamaica's 1-0 win over Panama means her country need just a draw in their final Group F game with Brazil to reach the last-16 of the Women's World Cup.

Brazil were defeated 2-1 by France earlier on Saturday, allowing Jamaica to leapfrog them into second place in the table with their victory over now-eliminated Panama.

That means Jamaica - who stunned France by holding them to a goalless draw in their opener - are now incredibly just a point away from securing a place in the knock-outs, with Brazil needing to beat them in Melbourne on Wednesday to get through.

France are level on points with Jamaica on four points, ahead on goals scored, but will expect to beat Panama in their final fixture to seal top spot.

In a scoreless first half, Jamaica dominated in attack and continually kept Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey busy, peppering the goal without success.

On the stroke of half-time, a massive chance went begging when Bailey stretched to get a fingertip to midfielder Drew Spence's free-kick to keep the islanders frustrated.

Competing in their first Women's World Cup, Panama played with renewed vigour in the 10 minutes following the break and forward Lineth Cedeno misdirected a header which would have been her country's first goal in the showpiece event.

Jamaica absorbed the pressure, though, and in the 56th minute Trudi Carter fired in a low corner to Swaby - captaining Jamaica after Khadija Shaw was red-carded during their 0-0 draw with France - who duly capitalised.

The 'Reggae Girlz' protected their lead for the remainder of the game, and despite a few nervy moments in stoppage time held on to celebrate their first World Cup victory.

Image: Swaby, right, and Tiernny Wiltshire celebrate Jamaica's win at full-time

Jamaica conclude their Group F campaign against Brazil in Melbourne, Australia at 11am on Wednesday.

Panama's final group game is against France in Sydney, Australia at the same time.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.