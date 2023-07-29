France 2-1 Brazil: Wendie Renard's late header sends Les Bleues top of Group F

Captain Wendie Renard's header seven minutes from time earned France a dramatic 2-1 win over Brazil at Brisbane's Lang Park as Herve Renard's side picked up their first win in Group F of the Women's World Cup.

Renard met Selma Bacha's corner with a firm downward header that bounced back up off the turf and beyond goalkeeper Leticia to give the French all three points after opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Jamaica last Sunday.

Eugenie Le Sommer, France's all-time leading scorer, gave her side the perfect start in the 17th minute, moments after seeing Leticia keep out her first effort at full stretch.

But there was little the Brazilian goalkeeper could do about Le Sommer's opener as she steered her header in after Sakina Karchaoui's arcing ball from deep on the left was headed back across goal by Kadidiatou Diani.

Image: Eugenie Le Sommer heads France in front

Image: France's Eugenie Le Sommer is congratulated after scoring their first goal

The Brazilians squandered the opportunity to level midway through the first half when Adriana shot wildly off target having set her sights on the top corner following Debinha's layoff.

It took until the 58th minute for Pia Sundhage's side to equalise, with Debinha pouncing to calmly slot beyond Pauline Peyraud-Magnin after Kerolin's initial attempt was deflected into the striker's path by Le Sommer.

Image: Debinha scores Brazil's equaliser against France

Image: Brazil's Debinha celebrates her equaliser

But with seven minutes remaining France's increased pressure paid off when Renard thumped her header into the Lang Park turf and the ball bounced beyond Leticia to earn her team a much-needed victory.

France's final Group F game is against Panama in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday - kick-off 11am.

Brazil conclude their group-stage campaign against Jamaica in Melbourne, Australia at the same time.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.