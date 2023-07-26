 Skip to content
Japan Women vs Costa Rica Women. Women's World Cup Group C.

Dunedin Stadium.

Japan Women 2

  • H Naomoto (25th minute)
  • A Fujino (27th minute)

Costa Rica Women 0

    Attempt blocked. Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Honoka Hayashi.
    Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Honoka Hayashi.
    Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Foul by Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).
    Attempt saved. Mina Tanaka (Japan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hikaru Naomoto with a cross.
    Offside, Japan. Hikaru Naomoto tries a through ball, but Hina Sugita is caught offside.
    Yui Hasegawa (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Foul by Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica).
    Attempt missed. Shiori Miyake (Japan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa following a set piece situation.
    Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    Foul by Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).
    Attempt missed. Risa Shimizu (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
    Attempt missed. Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
    Foul by Hikaru Naomoto (Japan).
    Cristín Granados (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Goal! Japan 2, Costa Rica 0. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.
    Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hina Sugita with a cross.
    Goal! Japan 1, Costa Rica 0. Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.
    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    Delay in match because of an injury Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).
    Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Coto.
    Attempt blocked. Honoka Hayashi (Japan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.
    Attempt missed. Gabriela Guillén (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
    Attempt missed. Aoba Fujino (Japan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
    Attempt saved. Hikaru Naomoto (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mina Tanaka.
    Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Elizondo.
    Attempt saved. Saki Kumagai (Japan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross.
    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Fabiola Villalobos.
    Shiori Miyake (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    Foul by Gabriela Guillén (Costa Rica).
    Hand ball by Priscila Chinchilla (Costa Rica).
    Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross following a corner.
    Corner, Japan. Conceded by María Elizondo.
    Hina Sugita (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Foul by Mélissa Herrera (Costa Rica).
    Foul by Mina Tanaka (Japan).
    María Coto (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Mina Tanaka (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Foul by Cristín Granados (Costa Rica).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.