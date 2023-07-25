Colombia 2-0 South Korea: Linda Caicedo scores on her Women's World Cup debut in Sydney

Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo scored on her debut at the Women's World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid forward, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15, fired in her country's second goal of the match at Sydney Football Stadium, before racing toward Colombia's fans in celebration.

The 18-year-old Caicedo further enhanced her reputation as one of the game's rising stars with her goal and performance as Colombia made a winning start to the tournament.

Image: Colombia's Catalina Usme (left) celebrates with team-mates after scoring a penalty against South Korea

Colombia had taken the lead from a penalty in the 30th minute after Shim Seo-yeon handled a goal-bound effort from Manuela Vanegas in the area, with Catalina Usme converting from the spot by sending South Korean goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul the wrong way.



Caicedo's goal came at the end of a darting run from midfield, which saw her cut in from the left before curling a shot from the edge of the box and while her effort appeared too central to trouble Yoon, the 'keeper got her positioning wrong and instead fumbled it into the net.

Lee Geum-min was close to pulling a goal back for South Korea at the end of the half, but was denied by the flying save of Catalina Perez.

In a moment for the history books, 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player in the Women's World Cup when she went on as a second-half substitute for South Korea, but it was too little, too late.

The result leaves Colombia second in Group H behind Germany, who thrashed Morocco 6-0 on Monday.

South Korea and Morocco will look to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive when they meet in Adelaide on Sunday, with Colombia taking on Germany in Sydney later that day.

