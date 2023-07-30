South Korea 0-1 Morocco: Nouhaila Benzina first player to wear hijab at World Cup as African side earn first win

Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament as Morocco beat South Korea 1-0 in Adelaide.

A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for "health and safety reasons" was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials, which paved the way for Benzina to make history.

The victory is Morocco's first ever at the Women's World Cup and all but confirms South Korea's exit with a game to spare.

Morocco are 55 rungs below South Korea in the women's rankings but the African side made an early breakthrough with their maiden World Cup goal thanks to striker Ibtissam Jraidi's header.

Eun-Sun Park nearly levelled with a diving header of her own at the other end but the forward saw her effort go agonisingly wide of the post.

Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi saw Germany find the net six times in their group opener but she was hardly tested by the South Koreans, who failed to have a shot on target and struggled to make inroads into the final third.

Benzina in particular made some crucial interventions, while she almost scored from a set-piece when she volleyed a snapshot over the bar.

South Korea's Casey Phair nearly equalised late in the game but the 16-year-old, who became the youngest player to take the field in Women's World Cup history in their opening defeat to Colombia, fired wide to leave them bottom of the group.

Image: Morocco players celebrate at the final whistle in Adelaide

Collin Bell, the South Korea manager, said: "I can't believe it, to be honest. We saved the worst two performances in my tenure for the World Cup. I didn't recognise my own team.

"The reality is we were not good enough in both games. Why that was, we have to analyse in detail. I'm not going to let my emotions take over now and obviously we're all very disappointed.

"The players are much better than they've shown in both matches and it really is almost unbelievable that we've performed like we have."

Morocco's tally of three points moves them level with Germany and Colombia in Group H, although those two sides meet later on Sunday.

South Korea have zero points and will be eliminated if Germany avoid defeat in Sydney.

Morocco's final Group H game is against Colombia in Perth on Thursday, when qualification for the knockout stages will be on the line - kick-off 11am.

South Korea will play what is likely to be their final match of the tournament at the same time on Thursday when they take on Germany in Brisbane.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.