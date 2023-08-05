Switzerland Women vs Spain Women. Women's World Cup Round of 16.
Eden Park.
Goal! Switzerland 1, Spain 2. Alba Redondo (Spain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
Attempt missed. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Noëlle Maritz.
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso with a cross.
Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Eseosa Aigbogun.
Own Goal by Laia Codina, Spain. Switzerland 1, Spain 1.
Attempt missed. Esther González (Spain) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Noëlle Maritz.
Goal! Switzerland 0, Spain 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alba Redondo.
Attempt saved. Alba Redondo (Spain) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo with a cross.
Teresa Abelleira (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).
Attempt missed. Teresa Abelleira (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.