 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Switzerland Women vs Spain Women. Women's World Cup Round of 16.

Eden Park.

Switzerland Women 1

  • L Codina (11th minute own goal)

Spain Women 2

  • A Bonmati (5th minute)
  • A Redondo (17th minute)

goal icon

Goal! Switzerland 1, Spain 2. Alba Redondo (Spain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aitana Bonmatí.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ona Batlle with a cross.
corner icon

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Noëlle Maritz.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso with a cross.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Eseosa Aigbogun.
own_goal icon

Own Goal by Laia Codina, Spain. Switzerland 1, Spain 1.
miss icon

Attempt missed. Esther González (Spain) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a corner.
corner icon

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Noëlle Maritz.
goal icon

Goal! Switzerland 0, Spain 1. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alba Redondo.
attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Alba Redondo (Spain) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo with a cross.
free_kick_won icon

Teresa Abelleira (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).
miss icon

Attempt missed. Teresa Abelleira (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Esther González (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo with a headed pass.

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.