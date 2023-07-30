Norway 6-0 Philippines: Former champions reach last 16 with overdue first Women's World Cup 2023 win

Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick as Norway put a turbulent two weeks behind them by thrashing the Philippines 6-0 in Auckland to reach the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup on goal difference.

Further strikes from Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten, as well as an own goal from Alicia Barker, helped the 1995 champions finish second in Group A - level on points with co-hosts New Zealand but with a superior goal difference - as they claimed their first win of the tournament.

The Philippines, who finished bottom of the group despite claiming their first World Cup win with a victory over New Zealand on matchday two, ended the match with 10 players after defender Sofia Harrison was shown a red card in the 67th minute for a foul on Thea Bjelde.

With their tournament on the line after taking just a point from their opening two games, Norway looked like they meant business from the start.

They opened the scoring in the sixth minute when right back Bjelde lofted the ball up to Roman Haug, who finished from a tight angle with a sensational volley.

Image: Referee Marie-Soleil Beaudoin dismisses Sofia Harrison (second left)

Roman Haug made it two in the 17th minute when she powered a perfectly placed header in off a deep pass from midfielder Vilde Boe Risa.

Graham Hansen then sent the ball past Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel from outside the box in the 31st minute, justifying her place in the team after being controversially benched for Norway's draw against Switzerland last time out.

Things went from bad to worse for the Philippines when full-back Barker put the ball into her own net three minutes into the second half, with Reiten then converting a penalty five minutes later.

Roman Haug scored her third with a well-placed header in second-half stoppage time thanks to an assist from Reiten.

The result means Norway finish second in Group A behind Switzerland, who held New Zealand to a scoreless draw in Sunday's other Group A game.

Norway will now face either Spain or Japan in the last 16 in Wellington on Saturday.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.