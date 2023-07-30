Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Women. Women's World Cup Group A.
Dunedin Stadium.
Offside, New Zealand. Catherine Bott tries a through ball, but Annalie Longo is caught offside.
Foul by Annalie Longo (New Zealand).
Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland).
Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Katie Bowen (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland).
Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Julia Stierli.
Catherine Bott (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).
Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Katie Bowen.
Foul by Rebekah Stott (New Zealand).
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland).
Attempt blocked. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.
Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).
Attempt missed. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Catherine Bott (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Rebekah Stott (New Zealand) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Ramona Bachmann.
Foul by Ria Percival (New Zealand).
Coumba Sow (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ria Percival (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ria Percival.
Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ria Percival.
Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadine Riesen with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.