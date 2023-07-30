 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Switzerland Women vs New Zealand Women. Women's World Cup Group A.

Dunedin Stadium.

Switzerland Women 0

    New Zealand Women 0

      offside icon

      Offside, New Zealand. Catherine Bott tries a through ball, but Annalie Longo is caught offside.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Annalie Longo (New Zealand).
      free_kick_won icon

      Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Gaëlle Thalmann (Switzerland).
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      free_kick_won icon

      Katie Bowen (New Zealand) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland).
      corner icon

      Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Julia Stierli.
      free_kick_won icon

      Catherine Bott (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).
      post icon

      Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left. Assisted by Katie Bowen.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Rebekah Stott (New Zealand).
      free_kick_won icon

      Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Malia Steinmetz (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland).
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ria Percival.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Katie Bowen (New Zealand) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      free_kick_won icon

      Jacqui Hand (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Annalie Longo (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Catherine Bott (New Zealand) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Rebekah Stott (New Zealand) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
      corner icon

      Corner, New Zealand. Conceded by Ramona Bachmann.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ria Percival (New Zealand).
      free_kick_won icon

      Coumba Sow (Switzerland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Ria Percival (New Zealand) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Coumba Sow (Switzerland).
      corner icon

      Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ria Percival.
      corner icon

      Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by Ria Percival.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadine Riesen with a headed pass.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.