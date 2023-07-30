Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand: Co-hosts suffer Women's World Cup exit as Europeans win Group A

Co-hosts New Zealand suffered an agonising exit from the Women's World Cup on goal difference after a draw with Switzerland in Dunedin.

Norway's 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines in the other Group A game on Sunday in Auckland put them level on four points with New Zealand but into second place on goal difference, while Switzerland reached the last 16 as group winners on five points.

New Zealand stunned Norway in their opening match but followed that up with a defeat to the Philippines, meaning they become the first Women's World Cup hosts to exit in the group stage.

Roared on by a near-capacity crowd of 25,947, New Zealand lacked nothing in effort but could not find the goal they needed to progress.

Switzerland started the match on the front foot and midfielder Ramona Bachmann skipped past several defenders before her shot was blocked, but they were unable to keep the momentum going as New Zealand gradually upped the tempo.

Image: Ana Maria Crnogorcevic (left) celebrates with Viola Calligaris as Switzerland confirm top spot

Jacqui Hand and Olivia Chance both hit the post while Katie Bowen's shot was blocked as New Zealand pushed for an opener and looked more likely to score.

Switzerland looked more comfortable after the break, with Seraina Piubel slicing a left-footed shot wide off the mark before being ruled offside, while New Zealand struggled in the final third.

Malia Steinmetz's strike from the edge of the penalty area was saved as New Zealand became increasingly frantic in their efforts - goalkeeper Victoria Esson headed wide in the closing minutes - but Switzerland held firm and saw out the draw.

Switzerland and Norway will face either Spain or Japan, who play their Group C decider on Monday, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland will play the Group C runners-up - either Spain or Japan - in the last 16 in Auckland on Saturday, kick-off 6am.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.