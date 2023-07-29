Sweden 5-0 Italy: Amanda Ilestedt scores twice as Peter Gerhardsson's side seal place in last 16

Three quick goals just before half-time helped Sweden to a dominant 5-0 win over Italy in Wellington as they booked their spot in the Women's World Cup knockout stage with a match to spare.

Amanda Ilestedt scored the first of her two goals in the 39th minute when she headed in Jonna Andersson's corner, before further efforts from Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius ended the match as a contest before the break.

Ilestedt found the net once again shortly after half-time - the defender's third goal of the tournament - with substitute Rebecka Blomqvist completing the rout in stoppage time.

Italy dominated possession early on but could not deal with the Swedish aerial threat at corners as the 2003 runners-up handed them their worst defeat in a World Cup match.

The Italians had all the early pressure and Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic was forced into action to save forward Sofia Cantore's shot within 60 seconds, while the Juventus forward tested the Chelsea stopper again in the 17th minute.

But Sweden gradually worked their way into the game and Ilestedt's first goal flung open the floodgates.

Rolfo got her second goal of the campaign five minutes later with a flick off her knee from close range as the Italian defence struggled to deal with another corner.

The third goal came from open play in first-half stoppage time when Johanna Kaneryd broke down the right flank and crossed the ball to Blackstenius for the striker to finish.

Ilestedt's second goal in the 50th minute was a carbon copy of the first as the Arsenal defender headed another into the net from an Andersson corner.

Cantore missed chances in the 60th and 65th minutes and Valentina Giacinti spurned a great opportunity to pull one back for Italy in the final minutes as she sent a shot from the middle of the box soaring over the bar.

Image: Rebecka Blomqvist, right, celebrates with Olivia Schough after scoring Sweden's fifth

But it was Sweden that scored the game's final goal when Blomqvist raced clear of the Italian defenders and buried the ball in the bottom left corner.

Although a hammer blow to Italy's confidence, they can still advance to the last 16 by avoiding defeat in their final Group G fixture against South Africa on Wednesday.

Sweden's final Group G game is against Argentina in Hamilton, New Zealand on Wednesday - kick-of 8am.

Italy conclude their group-stage campaign against South Africa in Wellington, New Zealand on Wednesday - kick-off 8am.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.