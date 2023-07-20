Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Steph Catley penalty powers Women's World Cup co-hosts to opening victory

Steph Catley converted a second-half penalty for below-par Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia as they battled to a nervy 1-0 victory over Republic of Ireland.

Australia's home tournament, for the first two group stage games at least, will be navigated without their captain as it was confirmed pre-match Sam Kerr had sustained a calf injury in training.

The news handed the Irish side a timely boost ahead of their first ever appearance at a World Cup finals, where it took a Catley spot-kick to separate the sides after Hayley Raso was upended by Marissa Sheva.

Image: Catley fires Australia ahead from the penalty spot

Catley's delivery from 12 yards was emphatic, finding the top right of Courtney Brosnan's goal, though the 'keeper was otherwise unworked as Australia lacked cutting edge and a clear focal point in the absence of Kerr.

"Losing a player like Sam, probably the best player in the world - and her as a person - obviously we were heartbroken," Catley admitted post-match.

Vera Pauw's Ireland side, in contrast, performed with promise and tenacity, led admirably by all-action Katie McCabe, but were unable to break Australia's resolve in Sydney, with over 75,000 fans in attendance to roar the Matildas onto victory.

"It's very disappointing. We said at half time this was a game that would be decided by one mistake, them or us," Pauw reflected.

How Australia laboured to lucky win

Rocked by the late withdrawal of Kerr through injury, Australia took time to settle before eventually labouring to a winning start.

Australian captain Catley described her side's performance as "overzealous" under the pressure of competing as a host nation, but managed to hold her nerve long enough to sweep home a 52nd-minute penalty to end Ireland's impressive resistance.

Image: Sam Kerr has been ruled out of action for two games with a calf injury

The strike sparked an eruption of joy from fans inside Stadium Australia, but the struggle to replace Kerr with any real firepower was exposed, while Ireland, unlucky to come away empty-handed, came close to rescuing an equaliser late on.

Forward Caitlin Foord wasted the chance to double Australia's lead by heading aimlessly across goal in the 68th minute, but that presaged Ireland's best period as they deserted their strategy of containment in favour of an aggressive counter-press.

Megan Connolly gave the Australian's a fright with a free-kick in stoppage-time which whipped just over the angle of post and crossbar, before McCabe forced Mackenzie Arnold into a smart save from close range.

Image: Ireland's Katie McCabe battles for the ball with Australia's Hayley Raso

Louise Quinn was then guilty of spurning Ireland's best chance when she headed a whisker wide of the far post in the dying seconds.

Australia will be buoyed by the fact they earned maximum points from a game where their performance perhaps deserved less, and will still feel they can be genuine contenders after confidence-boosting wins over England, Spain and France this year.

