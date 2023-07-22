England 1-0 Haiti: Georgia Stanway penalty sees Lionesses edge to victory in Women's World Cup opener

Georgia Stanway's retaken first-half penalty was enough for England to edge past impressive tournament debutants Haiti 1-0 in their Women's World Cup opener.

In a dramatic opening 45 minutes, England had a first penalty appeal dismissed by VAR. The technology was called upon again soon after as the Lionesses were awarded a spot-kick after Batcheba Louis' handball.

Stanway's initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Kerly Theus - sparking a big celebration from her team-mates - but VAR spotted that she was off her line.

The referee ordered the penalty to be retaken, and Stanway expertly dispatched her second effort. It proved to be enough for the victory despite another below-par performance from England, while Haiti showed they were not at their first major tournament just to make up the numbers.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Melchie Dumornay and Roselord Borgella both saw chances fall their way, while England stopper Mary Earps was forced into two world-class saves in the second half to deny Haiti their first World Cup goal.

For now, England go top of Group D ahead of Denmark vs China later on Saturday, while Haiti have given themselves plenty of hope to pick up points against the remaining teams in the group.

How the Lionesses edged to victory

Image: Georgia Stanway celebrates with her England team-mates

The tone for an enthralling first half was set in the early minutes as Millie Bright and Ella Toone both played loose passes that allowed Haiti in behind. And it was Haiti who created the best early opener as Borgella took advantage of a rash Bright decision, but she struck her effort wide.

The first of three VAR reviews came in the 16th minute. The officials checked for an England penalty after a clumsy Dayana Pierre-Louis challenge on Chloe Kelly. However, just before, Alessia Russo had clipped Tabita Joseph. The referee checked the pitchside monitor, instead handing Haiti a free-kick.

Another VAR check was not far behind. Lucy Bronze's flick was judged to have hit Louis on the hand, with Georgia Stanway stepping up for England. However, her first effort was well-saved by Theus, with her teammates surrounding her in celebration.

Team news headlines Alex Greenwood partnered Millie Bright in the centre of defence, with Jess Carter starting at left-back.

Alessia Russo started up front over Rachel Daly and Bethany England, while Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp were preferred to Lauren James on either wing.

However, they were short-lived as VAR spotted the goalkeeper off her line and the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken. Stanway did not miss a second time, breaking the deadlock and ending England's three-match run without a goal.

There were chances at either end as the half continued, and the impressive Haitians should have gone into the break on level terms. Borgella missed both chances after being set up by Dumornay, while Russo was England's most potent outlet at the other end.

Image: Haiti's Melchie Dumornay competes for the ball with England's Millie Bright

Within five minutes of the second half, Haiti fired yet another warning shot. Dumornay let fly from 20 yards, but an acrobatic, one-handed save from Earps kept it at bay, as England scrambled away the rebound.

Russo too had two quick efforts dealt with by Theus before Bright send a wild volley into the stands when well placed.

England player ratings England: Earps (9), Bronze (7), Bright (6), Greenwood (7), Carter (8), Stanway (7), Walsh (7), Toone (6), Kelly (7), Russo (8), Hemp (6).



Subs used: James (7), Daly (7).

The game continued in the same vein - England wasting the openings that came their way, while Haiti looked the more threatening at the other end. Earps was needed again, firstly to deny Roseline Eloissaint, before punching away a nervy late corner for Haiti to ensure England came away with an opening three points.

After taking control of Group D, England next face Denmark on July 28, kick-off 9.30am, before concluding their group stage campaign against China on August 1, kick-off 12pm.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.