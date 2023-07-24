Italy Women vs Argentina Women. Women's World Cup Group G.
Eden Park.
Match ends, Italy 1, Argentina 0.
Second Half ends, Italy 1, Argentina 0.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Vanina Correa.
Attempt saved. Lisa Boattin (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Eliana Stábile (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sofia Cantore (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eliana Stábile (Argentina).
Foul by Sofia Cantore (Italy).
Estefanía Banini (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Paulina Gramaglia (Argentina).
Attempt missed. Sofia Cantore (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chiara Beccari following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Sofia Cantore (Italy).
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Argentina. Paulina Gramaglia replaces Mariana Larroquette.
Substitution, Argentina. Dalila Ippólito replaces Daiana Falfán.
Francesca Durante (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aldana Cometti (Argentina).
Foul by Cristiana Girelli (Italy).
Daiana Falfán (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Italy 1, Argentina 0. Cristiana Girelli (Italy) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.
Barbara Bonansea (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Italy).
Daiana Falfán (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Italy. Cristiana Girelli replaces Giulia Dragoni.
Attempt saved. Giada Greggi (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Barbara Bonansea (Italy).
Eliana Stábile (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Aldana Cometti.
Substitution, Argentina. Yamila Rodríguez replaces Romina Núñez.
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sofia Cantore (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina).
Foul by Manuela Giugliano (Italy).
Estefanía Banini (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution, Italy. Sofia Cantore replaces Valentina Giacinti.
Francesca Durante (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sophía Braun (Argentina).
Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).
Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Elena Linari (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina).
Foul by Valentina Giacinti (Italy).
Lorena Benítez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Miriam Mayorga (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miriam Mayorga (Argentina).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Aldana Cometti (Argentina).
Foul by Valentina Giacinti (Italy).
Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chiara Beccari (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daiana Falfán (Argentina).
Hand ball by Romina Núñez (Argentina).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Cecilia Salvai (Italy).
Delay in match because of an injury Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina).
Substitution, Italy. Giada Greggi replaces Arianna Caruso.
Chiara Beccari (Italy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Miriam Mayorga (Argentina).
Hand ball by Chiara Beccari (Italy).
Attempt missed. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Chiara Beccari.
Attempt missed. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Chiara Beccari (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arianna Caruso following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross following a set piece situation.
Chiara Beccari (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romina Núñez (Argentina).
Attempt blocked. Barbara Bonansea (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucia Di Guglielmo.
Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).
Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half begins Italy 0, Argentina 0.
First Half ends, Italy 0, Argentina 0.
Attempt blocked. Eliana Stábile (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Elena Linari.
Attempt blocked. Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Estefanía Banini.
Foul by Giulia Dragoni (Italy).
Aldana Cometti (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Lucia Di Guglielmo.
Offside, Italy. Chiara Beccari tries a through ball, but Valentina Giacinti is caught offside.
Foul by Valentina Giacinti (Italy).
Miriam Mayorga (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina).
Foul by Arianna Caruso (Italy).
Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lisa Boattin (Italy).
Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Romina Núñez (Argentina).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Miriam Mayorga.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Romina Núñez (Argentina).
Attempt blocked. Estefanía Banini (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Arianna Caruso (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Arianna Caruso (Italy).
Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Elena Linari (Italy).
Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).
Romina Núñez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).
Florencia Bonsegundo (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucia Di Guglielmo (Italy).
Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Italy. Lisa Boattin tries a through ball, but Arianna Caruso is caught offside.
Lisa Boattin (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mariana Larroquette (Argentina).
Foul by Lisa Boattin (Italy).
Sophía Braun (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mariana Larroquette (Argentina).
Attempt saved. Valentina Giacinti (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Barbara Bonansea.
Barbara Bonansea (Italy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Eliana Stábile (Argentina).
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Eliana Stábile.
Attempt blocked. Manuela Giugliano (Italy) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Eliana Stábile.
Attempt missed. Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aldana Cometti with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Eliana Stábile (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Arianna Caruso (Italy).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.