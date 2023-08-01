 Skip to content
Haiti Women vs Denmark Women. Women's World Cup Group D.

HBF Park.

Haiti Women 0

    Denmark Women 1

    • P Harder (21st minute pen)

    First Half ends, Haiti 0, Denmark 1.
    Corner, Haiti. Conceded by Simone Boye.
    Hand ball by Kathrine Kühl (Denmark).
    Corner, Haiti. Conceded by Simone Boye.
    Offside, Denmark. Amalie Vangsgaard tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.
    Foul by Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark).
    Tabita Joseph (Haiti) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    Nicoline Sørensen (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    Foul by Kethna Louis (Haiti).
    Offside, Denmark. Rikke Sevecke tries a through ball, but Rikke Madsen is caught offside.
    Attempt saved. Pernille Harder (Denmark) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Janni Thomsen.
    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    Delay in match (Denmark).
    Attempt blocked. Nérilia Mondésir (Haiti) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sherly Jeudy.
    Attempt saved. Nérilia Mondésir (Haiti) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Melchie Dumornay.
    Attempt missed. Roseline Éloissaint (Haiti) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
    Offside, Haiti. Sherly Jeudy tries a through ball, but Nérilia Mondésir is caught offside.
    Goal! Haiti 0, Denmark 1. Pernille Harder (Denmark) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
    Penalty conceded by Dayana Pierre-Louis (Haiti) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
    Attempt missed. Karen Holmgaard (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
    Foul by Karen Holmgaard (Denmark).
    Melchie Dumornay (Haiti) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Kethna Louis.
    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Simone Boye (Denmark) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
    Offside, Denmark. Amalie Vangsgaard tries a through ball, but Simone Boye is caught offside.
    Attempt saved. Amalie Vangsgaard (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kathrine Kühl.
    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Chelsea Surpris.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.