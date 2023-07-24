Switzerland 0-0 Norway: Former World Cup champions held to unhelpful draw as they sink to bottom of Group A

Norway sunk to bottom of Group A after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Switzerland in their second World Cup outing, having already fallen to co-hosts New Zealand in their opening game five days ago.

The result leaves the former world champions in desperate need of a win in their final game against the Philippines to stand any chance of progression, while the Swiss sit comfortably top of the Group A standings with four points.

With the attacking riches of Ada Hegerberg, Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten all available for Norway, the 2023 World Cup was supposed to represent redemption for a team who were beaten 8-0 by England last summer, and crashed out of the Euros at the group stage.

That notion came immediately unstuck when Norway head coach Hege Riise boldly opted to leave Graham Hansen on the bench amid speculation of a rift in camp after last week's shock 1-0 loss to New Zealand - before Hegerberg limped out of the warm up.

Barcelona forward Graham Hansen was introduced just before the hour mark but failed to make the desired impact, despite forcing a smart low save from Gaelle Thalmann - before Frida Maanum's follow up was also rebuffed in a cagey affair where neither side created much resembling a clear cut chance.

Switzerland, who beat Philippines 2-0 in their Group A opener, only need a point from their final game against New Zealand to progress to the knockout stages, while Norway, who are bottom with one point, have now gone four matches without scoring at a major tournament and have to beat the Philippines to keep any feint hopes alive.

"Today is a big improvement, what we are doing collectively," Riise said. "We came here with more energy than last time. We have the talent and the great players but we haven't scored any goals yet. We lack the victory to be able to be completely satisfied."

How the Swiss stood firm against troubled Norway

Norway were already on shaky ground. A loss in their tournament opener, apparent discord among players and coaching staff, and then further disaster strikes - star forward Hegerberg has to be withdrawn from the starting XI.

Riise had already rung the changes in an attempt to revive her team's fortunes, but was dealt a huge blow seconds before kick-off when Ballon d'Or winner Hegerberg, who has 42 international goals, sustained a groin injury and had to be replaced by Sophie Haug.

Switzerland had the upper hand in the opening stages, but Norway managed to regain some composure in time to register the best chance of a cautious first half through Haug, whose thumping header was pushed to safety by Thalmann in the 25th minute.

Impressive Thalmann then denied Haug again after the restart by tipping the forward's powerful drive behind.

Riise latterly introduced Graham Hansen, who earned her 100th cap, and forced Thalmann into an excellent double save, denying both the substitute and Maanum with 15 minutes remaining to leave the 1995 champions staring at an early tournament exit.

"Of course we're happy that we won a point," Switzerland coach Inka Grings said. "We played against a top opponent who are a bit above us in the ranking. And that shows that we can achieve something when we're disciplined."

Analysis: Can Norway cope without Hegerberg?

Sky Sports' Maryam Clark:

There were confusing scenes at Hamilton's Waikato Stadium on Tuesday as Ada Hegerberg walked off the pitch and back down the tunnel to the dressing room, while her team-mates were preparing to kick off.

Initially, Hege Riise seem unbothered, and fans were led to believe she was coming back. But seconds later, Norway announced they were making a substitute. Off came the former Ballon d'Or winner, and on came Sophie Haug, slotting into the front line without any questions asked.

There was speculation Hegerberg might have been suffering from illness, but that was soon quashed by a tweet from the Lyon star confirming she had picked up a groin injury with the very last action of her pre-match routine.

Her sizeable absence in attack was felt by a Norwegian team who failed to convert any of their five shots on target and could not turn the tide away from the plucky Swiss. It's an uphill battle from here, and one Norway look set to face without their most prolific goal threat.

