Australia Women vs France Women. Women's World Cup Quarter-Final.
Suncorp Stadium.
Attempt blocked. Alanna Kennedy (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Maëlle Lakrar (France).
Mary Fowler (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half begins Australia 0, France 0.
First Half ends, Australia 0, France 0.
Attempt saved. Mary Fowler (Australia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrina Gorry with a through ball.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Élisa de Almeida.
Attempt blocked. Mary Fowler (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emily van Egmond.
Attempt missed. Sakina Karchaoui (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Sakina Karchaoui (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hayley Raso (Australia).
Attempt missed. Maëlle Lakrar (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
Attempt saved. Maëlle Lakrar (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, France. Conceded by Clare Hunt.
Élisa de Almeida (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Australia).
Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maëlle Lakrar.
Hand ball by Kenza Dali (France).
Attempt missed. Katrina Gorry (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Australia. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
Foul by Élisa de Almeida (France).
Caitlin Foord (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sakina Karchaoui (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hayley Raso (Australia).
Attempt missed. Maëlle Lakrar (France) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer following a corner.
Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wendie Renard following a corner.
Corner, France. Conceded by Steph Catley.
Corner, France. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.
Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.