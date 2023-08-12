 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Australia Women vs France Women. Women's World Cup Quarter-Final.

Suncorp Stadium.

Australia Women 0

    France Women 0

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Alanna Kennedy (Australia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Maëlle Lakrar (France).
      free_kick_won icon

      Mary Fowler (Australia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      Second Half begins Australia 0, France 0.
      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Australia 0, France 0.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Mary Fowler (Australia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrina Gorry with a through ball.
      corner icon

      Corner, Australia. Conceded by Élisa de Almeida.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Mary Fowler (Australia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emily van Egmond.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Sakina Karchaoui (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (France) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
      free_kick_won icon

      Sakina Karchaoui (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hayley Raso (Australia).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Maëlle Lakrar (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kenza Dali with a cross following a corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, France. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Maëlle Lakrar (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      corner icon

      Corner, France. Conceded by Clare Hunt.
      free_kick_won icon

      Élisa de Almeida (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Caitlin Foord (Australia).
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Maëlle Lakrar.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Kenza Dali (France).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Katrina Gorry (Australia) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, Australia. Conceded by Sakina Karchaoui.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Kenza Dali (France).
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Élisa de Almeida (France).
      free_kick_won icon

      Caitlin Foord (Australia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_won icon

      Sakina Karchaoui (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Hayley Raso (Australia).
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Maëlle Lakrar (France) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer following a corner.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Eugénie Le Sommer (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Wendie Renard following a corner.
      corner icon

      Corner, France. Conceded by Steph Catley.
      corner icon

      Corner, France. Conceded by Alanna Kennedy.
      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Kadidiatou Diani (France) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.