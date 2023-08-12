Australia 0-0 France (7-6 on penalties): Women's World Cup co-hosts reach semi-finals after dramatic penalty shootout

Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 on penalties to reach the last four of the Women's World Cup for the first time after their quarter-final finished goalless.

Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved three French penalties and missed one herself in a dramatic shootout, with Cortnee Vine stepping up to convert the decisive spot-kick and send Australia into a semi-final against England or Colombia.

France, who were looking to reach the semi-finals for the second time after 2011, had the better of the first half and also extra-time but will rue some missed opportunities as they head home.

Australia forward Mary Fowler had earlier spurned several chances - one stopped by a sensational block from Elisa de Almeida - and captain Sam Kerr was unable to get a clear shot on goal after being introduced as a 55th-minute substitute.

Australia will place England or Colombia in the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup. The game will be played on Wednesday August 16 with kick-off at 11am.

Spain will play Sweden in the first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with Australia facing England or Colombia on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.