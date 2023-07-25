New Zealand 0-1 Philippines: Sarina Bolden nets winner in Women's World Cup Group A clash in Wellington

Sarina Bolden scored the only goal of the game as the Philippines stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in the Women's World Cup on Tuesday, a result that gave her side their first-ever win in the tournament.

The Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder scored the only goal of the game after 24 minutes at the Sky Stadium in Wellington as the debutants claimed victory in Group A to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the knockout phase.

The Philippines lost 2-0 to Switzerland in their opening match, while the Football Ferns, who were coming off their first-ever World Cup win over former champions Norway, were looking to book a spot in the last 16.

However, New Zealand missed a series of goalscoring opportunities, with Bolden making them pay for their profligacy when she got up well to fire a header directly at New Zealand 'keeper Victoria Esson, who fumbled it into the net to give the Philippines their first-ever World Cup goal.

Roared on by 32,357, the Ferns dominated possession as they poured forward looking for an equaliser.

Image: Philippines' Sarina Bolden (centre) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring her team's first-ever goal at the Women's World Cup

Defender Katie Bowen sent a shot wide in the 38th minute and co-captain Ria Percival's effort rolled straight at the Philippines 'keeper Olivia McDaniel in first-half stoppage time.

In the 58th minute, defender C.J. Bott looped a cross into the box, but Hannah Wilkinson, the hero of New Zealand's opening win on Thursday, sent her header over the bar.

Ten minutes later, Wilkinson did well to drag the ball back from the byline and crossed for forward Jacqui Hand to head it into the net, only for the referee to call it back for offside.

In a frenetic finish, Philippines striker Carleigh Frilles also found the net from an offside position and New Zealand's Grace Jale was foiled from close range by a fine McDaniel save.

The Philippines close out their Group A campaign against 1995 winners Norway on Sunday, while New Zealand face Switzerland.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.