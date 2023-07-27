 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women. Women's World Cup Group E.

FMG Stadium.

Portugal Women 2

  • T Velosa Encarnação (7th minute)
  • F Nazareth Sousa (21st minute)

Vietnam Women 0

    free_kick_won icon

    Lúcia Alves (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lúcia Alves (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Second Half begins Portugal 2, Vietnam 0.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Portugal 2, Vietnam 0.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_won icon

    Joana Marchão (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Huynh Nhu.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Andreia Jacinto (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Huynh Nhu (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jéssica Silva (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lê Thi Diem My (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Tatiana Pinto (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam).
    free_kick_won icon

    Kika Nazareth (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luong Thi Thu Thuong (Vietnam).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Andreia Jacinto (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lúcia Alves.
    offside icon

    Offside, Portugal. Telma Encarnação tries a through ball, but Kika Nazareth is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Telma Encarnação (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Telma Encarnação (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreia Jacinto with a cross.
    free_kick_won icon

    Lúcia Alves (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam).
    goal icon

    Goal! Portugal 2, Vietnam 0. Kika Nazareth (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Telma Encarnação with a through ball.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Andreia Jacinto (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Telma Encarnação.
    free_kick_won icon

    Kika Nazareth (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Lúcia Alves (Portugal).
    free_kick_won icon

    Lê Thi Diem My (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    offside icon

    Offside, Portugal. Lúcia Alves tries a through ball, but Kika Nazareth is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lúcia Alves (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kika Nazareth with a through ball.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
    offside icon

    Offside, Vietnam. Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy tries a through ball, but Huynh Nhu is caught offside.
    goal icon

    Goal! Portugal 1, Vietnam 0. Telma Encarnação (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lúcia Alves with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jéssica Silva.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jéssica Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreia Jacinto.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Vietnam. Conceded by Lúcia Alves.
    free_kick_won icon

    Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal).

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.