Portugal Women vs Vietnam Women. Women's World Cup Group E.
FMG Stadium.
Lúcia Alves (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam).
Foul by Lúcia Alves (Portugal).
Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half begins Portugal 2, Vietnam 0.
First Half ends, Portugal 2, Vietnam 0.
Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal).
Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joana Marchão (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam).
Attempt saved. Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Huynh Nhu.
Attempt blocked. Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Andreia Jacinto (Portugal).
Huynh Nhu (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jéssica Silva (Portugal).
Lê Thi Diem My (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tatiana Pinto (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam).
Kika Nazareth (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luong Thi Thu Thuong (Vietnam).
Attempt missed. Andreia Jacinto (Portugal) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lúcia Alves.
Offside, Portugal. Telma Encarnação tries a through ball, but Kika Nazareth is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Telma Encarnação (Portugal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Telma Encarnação (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreia Jacinto with a cross.
Lúcia Alves (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam).
Goal! Portugal 2, Vietnam 0. Kika Nazareth (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Telma Encarnação with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Andreia Jacinto (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Telma Encarnação.
Kika Nazareth (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thái Thi Thao (Vietnam).
Foul by Lúcia Alves (Portugal).
Lê Thi Diem My (Vietnam) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Portugal. Lúcia Alves tries a through ball, but Kika Nazareth is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lúcia Alves (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kika Nazareth with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Offside, Vietnam. Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy tries a through ball, but Huynh Nhu is caught offside.
Goal! Portugal 1, Vietnam 0. Telma Encarnação (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lúcia Alves with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kika Nazareth (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jéssica Silva.
Attempt missed. Jéssica Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andreia Jacinto.
Attempt missed. Nguyen Thi Bích Thùy (Vietnam) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Vietnam. Conceded by Lúcia Alves.
Hoàng Thi Loan (Vietnam) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ana Borges (Portugal).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.