Women's World Cup kits: England, Republic of Ireland and USA among kits already released

With less than 100 days until the start of the Women's World Cup, teams including England, the Republic of Ireland and the USA have all revealed their new kits for the tournament.

Argentina

Image: Argentina's away kit for the Women's World Cup (image: adidas)

Taking inspiration from the landscapes of Serrania de Hornocal in the north to Ushuaia in the south, the Argentina away kit represents the natural landscapes found across the country.

The adidas jersey comes in tones of dark and light green with orange accents. It is accompanied by black shorts and socks.

The home kit will follow ahead of the tournament.

Australia

Image: Australia's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

As one of the tournament hosts, Australia's Nike home kit will feature their trademark yellow jersey with dark green shorts. It also features a "created-by-hand acrylic pour and marbling pattern", which aims to represent Australia's diversity and transformation of the national team

Their away kit comes in all-turquoise, with a dark blue stripe along the side of both shirts and shorts.

A Nike release added: "Australia's National Team Collection celebrates its diverse country and community and is an invitation to all Australians to join in and embrace this once-in-a-lifetime moment and iconic team."

Brazil

Image: Brazil's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

Brazil's Nike kits are inspired by the Amazon rainforest. The iconic yellow home shirt has leaf patterns representing the landscape's ecosystems weaved into the fabric, accompanied by bright green trim and dark blue shorts.

The vibrant blue away kits also include impressive foliage patterns in bright green on the shirt sleeves. It will be accompanied by white shorts and blue socks.

Canada

Image: Canada's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

Both of Canada's Nike home and away kits use their traditional red and white colours. The home kit has a red and black jersey paired with black shorts and red socks. It uses a geometric maple leaf design.

The away kit has a white shirt with red accents, paired with red shorts and white socks with red trim.

China

Image: China's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

China's Nike kits use two of their culturally traditional colours in red and yellow.

The home kit is inspired by the 'xiangyun' symbol - a traditional Chinese stylised cloud associated with good luck and good fortune. It features on an all-red kit with yellow accents.

This is flipped for the away kit - the shirt, shorts and socks are all yellow with red accents.

Colombia

Colombia's away kit takes inspiration from the Cano Cristales River - often referred to as the 'River of Five Colours' - which adidas says "celebrates the unique changing phenomenon that occurs due to the reflection of light against the water".

The striking purple jersey has a marble-like pattern with light purple and pink hues, featuring yellow accents that give a nod to their traditional home kit colours.

The home kit will follow ahead of the tournament.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica's home kit will come in their traditional red, with white and blue accents. The adidas kit will be paired with blue shorts and white socks.

The away kit will be all-white, featuring thin gold stripes down the front of the jersey. The back is plain white, apart from the final quarter, which features the stripes. The accents also come in gold and black.

England

Image: The Lionesses model the new kit to be worn at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (image: Nike)

As Wembley celebrates its 100th year, England's Nike home kit is inspired by the Art Deco movement and design of the stadium.

The home kit will feature the traditional white shirt, with its off-white tone imitating the original Wembley's chalky white brick exterior in 1923. It is paired with blue shorts and white socks, also paying homage to the 1984 England team, the first women's team assembled for a major tournament.

The all-blue away kit also features a geometric pattern which offers a nod to the Art Deco movement. The use of blue shorts on both kits comes after England players expressed concerns over wearing white shorts while on their periods.

France

Image: France's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

France's kits - made by Nike - are inspired by Orphism, an art movement popularized in the 1920s, when the first French women's football teams were taking the field.

The home kit features a light blue jersey and shorts with Orphism-inspired patterns, paired with red shorts. The trim features the red, white and blue of the French national flag.

The white away kit features a bespoke, hand-painted pattern cut into hexagon shapes with a lilac hue, again reminiscent of the Orphism art movement. It is paired with dark blue shorts and white shorts.

Germany

Image: Germany's away kit for the Women's World Cup (image: adidas)

Germany's away jersey kit is, according to adidas, "inspired by the various deep green woodland areas found within the country - from the Black Forest to the Zauberwald".

The kits come in hues of green with a handmade graphic print, with details in gold. It comes paired with black shorts.

The home kit will follow ahead of the tournament.

Italy

Italy will play a traditional all-blue kit featuring a marble pattern on the shirt and shorts. The adidas kit is trimmed in gold with white accents, including 'Italia' across the back of the neck.

The marble motif continues in an all-cream away kit, with a marble pattern in gold and blue. The trim also comes in blue, with green, red and white outlining the stripes on the shoulder.

Jamaica

Jamaica's World Cup kits have been created in collaboration between adidas and fashion label, Wales Bonner.

The home kit features the traditional yellow jersey with thin vertical green stripes, accompanied by black and green accents as a nod to Jamaica's flag. It will be accompanied by white shorts.

The away kit is a deep brown shirt and shorts. Along the neckline, arm cuffs and side panel of the jersey is a red, green and gold-striped design. The remaining accents are all gold.

Japan

Image: Japan's away kit for the Women's World Cup (image: adidas)

Japan's away kit comes in striking pink and lilac. With purple around the top of the jersey and arms, the pink on the remainder takes inspiration from the sunrises at Mount Fuji. It is paired with lilac shorts and socks.

adidas describes the sunrise motif as "representing the collective mission of the Japanese team - as the Women's World Cup emerges on the horizon - to add another winner's star to the team badge".

The home kit will follow ahead of the tournament.

Netherlands

Image: The Netherlands' Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

The Netherlands kits reflect the two identities of the counter - the red, blue and white of the country's flag, and the bright orange synonymous with the Dutch.

The iconic orange home kit - made by Nike - includes a two-toned kit with a geometric pattern. The away kit is primarily dark blue with a light blue pattern. It also features red trim and a white badge, incorporating the colours of the national flag.

New Zealand

Image: New Zealand's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

Tournament co-hosts New Zealand have opted for an eye-catching kit, celebrating the country's stunning landscapes and using the long-time symbol of their national identity - the silver fern.

The home kit comes in traditional black, with the silver fern imprinted across both the jersey and shorts. To create a distinct pattern, Nike designers used black and silver spray paint techniques.

The away kit - a white jersey and teal shorts with white socks featuring teal trim - is inspired by the 1991 squad, who took New Zealand to their first World Cup.

Nigeria

Image: Nigeria's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

As we have come to expect, Nigeria's kits are exciting and eye-catching, blending the distinctiveness of local prints and patterns with the current styles from the fashion scene in Abuja.

The Nike home kit comes in the now well-known bright green, featuring a bespoke pattern on the arm cuffs and socks inspired by traditional Nigerian artwork and textiles.

The away kit, which comes in dark green with coral socks, combines modern and traditional prints. Looking closer at the graphics on the jersey and shorts, it pays homage to the team's 'Super Falcons' nickname name.

Norway

Image: Norway's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

Both of Norway's kits reflect the red, white and blue of their national flag, made by Nike. Their home kit features a red jersey with dark blue shorts and accents.

The away kit has a white shirt and socks with red shorts. Both the jersey and shorts have dark blue panelling, similar to the home offering.

Portugal

Image: Portugal's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

According to Nike, Portugal's kits offers a "nod to modern art and fashion as well as the country's maritime roots and traditional craftsmanship to proudly represent Portuguese heritage".

Their home kit remains rather traditional, with a red shirt and shorts featuring dark green panelling to reflect the country's national flag.

The away kit offers an eye-catching motif, inspired by the country's famous 'calcada Portuguesa' designs. Again drawing from Portugal's flag and football crest, it has red, gold and green shapes on a light gold shirt.

It is accompanied by green shorts and light gold socks with green accents on the away jersey.

Republic of Ireland

For the Republic of Ireland's first Women's World Cup, they will wear their traditional green jersey for their home kit. It features green, white and gold trim - paying homage to the national flag - with 'Eire' on the back of the neck.

It will be paired with green socks and white shorts. The FAI added: "The FAI consulted with the senior leadership group within the squad and with management on the possibility of switching the colour of the shorts but with the supply of protective underwear the players felt that staying with white shorts was the preferred option."

The away kit will follow ahead of the tournament.

South Korea

Image: South Korea's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

According to kit manufacturer Nike, "the Korea National Team Collection is inspired by the country's youth culture and globally renowned fashion style".

They will wear red jerseys and shorts, with vibrant pink socks and accents. This includes panelling down the side of the kit, which aims to reflect the youthful spirit of the country and the team.

The away kit features a white shirt and black shorts. There is blocking along the side of the jersey inspired by the Korean fashion scene, pointing to the traditional ideas of balance and opposites on the Korean flag.

Spain

Image: Spain's away kit for the Women's World Cup (image: adidas)

Spain's away jersey features an eye-catching floral design along the sides of the top, as well along the arms. It takes inspiration from the coral reefs found around Spain's coast, which they share in common with tournament hosts Australia and New Zealand.

The lilac adidas jersey - which includes darker purple and pink accents - is paired with lilac shorts and socks.

The home kit will follow ahead of the tournament.

Sweden

Image: Sweden's away kit for the Women's World Cup (image: adidas)

Sweden are keeping with their traditional yellow and blue for their World Cup away kit. The dark blue jersey draws from the glacial rivers and ice caps that are found throughout the country, with patches of lighter blue on the graphic print. It is highlighted with yellow accents.

The home kit will follow ahead of the tournament.

USA

Image: USA's Women's World Cup kits (image: Nike)

Much like the France kits, the USA offerings are inspired by the art movement of abstract expressionism. According to Nike, it "started in the 1940s in New York City as the art epicentre began to shift from Europe to the U.S. - similar to what the USA team has done for women's football".

The home kit features a white shirt with contrasting blue paint splatters. The "distinct drip-paint technique pattern" was done in the action-painting method of abstract expressionism. It is paired with dark blue shorts.

The all-blue away kit features a distinct pattern. The sleeve cuffs feature a unique red stars and stripes graphic print, with the neckline of the jersey also featuring red blades, formed to look like the tips of stars.

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.