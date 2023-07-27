Portugal 2-0 Vietnam: Telma Encarnacao, Francisca Nazareth goals keep Portuguese qualification hopes alive

Portugal kept their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup last-16 alive with a comfortable 2-0 win over Vietnam, who now cannot progress to the knock-outs.

The country's first ever win at a Women's World Cup was sealed through first-half goals from Telma Encarnacao and Francisca Nazareth to leave them knowing a shock victory over the USA, the World Cup holders, in their final game would see them through.

It took only seven minutes for them to find a breakthrough against Vietnam, when Lucia Alves' floated ball was finished in style on the half-volley by Encarnacao.

The Maritimo forward then turned provider for Nazareth with an inch-perfect through ball, which was smartly swept home to give Portugal what would prove an unassailable lead with barely 20 minutes played.

They could have had a third when substitute Carolina Mendes appeared to be pulled to the ground by Vietnam defender Thi Loan Hoang inside the area, but neither the referee nor VAR saw fit to award a penalty.

How Portugal sealed first ever Women's World Cup win

Portugal coach Francisco Neto made seven changes to the team that lost 1-0 to the Netherlands in their Group E opener and the decision paid off as first-half goals from Encarnacao and Francisca Nazareth earned them a first ever World Cup win.

Neto will be thrilled with Thursday's accomplished performance as Portugal dazzled under the floodlights - a stark contrast to their struggling first display - although the scoreline did not reflect their dominance.

Image: Telma Encarnacao opened the scoring against Vietnam with a well-struck half-volley

Encarnacao swept Portugal in front after seven minutes with a smart first-time finish from Lucia Alves' cross before turning provider for Nazareth, who fired the ball past goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh in the 21st minute.

Only 11 places separate the two teams in the world rankings, with Portugal sitting higher at 21, but the contest was one-sided and the Europeans were firmly on top throughout with five attempts on target in the first half alone.

They could not add more gloss to the result, however, as Kim Thanh, who helped restrict holders the United States to three goals in Vietnam's opening defeat, was once again key in ensuring they did not concede more than two.

However, despite Kim Thanh's efforts, Vietnam struggled to create chances and managed only one shot on target in the match when Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy drew a save from Patricia Morais just before the break.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period, finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.