FC Dallas vs Nashville SC. American MLS League.

Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas 0

    Nashville SC 0

      FC Dallas 0-0 Nashville: Spoils shared in rain-delayed MLS clash

      MLS regular season resumes

      Monday 17 August 2020 12:04, UK

      Daniel Rios of Nashville SC and Reto Ziegler fight the ball
      Image: Daniel Rios of Nashville SC and Reto Ziegler fight for the ball

      FC Dallas and Nashville played out a rain-delayed goalless draw to at the Toyota Stadium Dallas on Sunday.

      The game was the second straight clash between the teams in their return from the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday night Nashville won 1-0 - a game marred by booing of kneeling players during the national anthem.

      After more than three and a half hours to the delay of kick-off because of lightning, Dallas had the majority of the ball but it was the visitors who carved out the most exciting opportunities thanks to the creative Randall Leal and the tireles pair of Dominique Badji and Hany Mukhtar.

      In second half stoppage-time, a golden opportunity fell at the feet of substitute David Accam when Dallas keeper Jimmy Maurer sprang out of the box to deal with a loose ball. He scuffed the clearance to Accam, who had to take it on the half-volley from almost halfway out. Unfortunately, he could not repeat his feat from the prior week of scoring the winner against Dallas.

