FC Midtjylland vs Celtic. UEFA Europa League.
MCH ArenaAttendance10,387.
FC Midtjylland 3
- M Erlic (33rd minute)
- M Krüger-Johnsen (35th minute)
- F Gluda Djú (41st minute)
Celtic 1
- R Hatate (81st minute pen)
Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic: Martin O'Neill suffers first defeat as interim boss at Europa League table-toppers
Match report as Celtic beaten 3-1 at Europa League table-toppers Midtjylland; Danish side hit three goals in eight first-half minutes; Hoops interim boss Martin O'Neill suffers first defeat back in charge; Celtic drop into elimination zone of Europa League table with four games left
Thursday 6 November 2025 20:44, UK
Celtic were beaten 3-1 at Europa League table-toppers Midtjylland to make it a miserable return to European football for Hoops interim boss Martin O’Neill as he suffered his first defeat in charge.
After making a perfect start to life back at Celtic following a home league win over Falkirk and a Scottish Cup semi-final victory against Rangers, O'Neill was handed a reality check in the Europa League.
Midtjylland ran riot in the first half against the Scottish champions with an eight-minute three-goal blitz doing the damage.
- As it happened | Teams | Stats | Live EL table
- Got Sky? Watch Scottish Premiership games LIVE on your phone📱
- No Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
Team news
- Martin O'Neill made two changes to the side that beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday.
- Left-back Kieran Tierney and winger James Forrest replaced the benched Marcelo Saracchi and Daizen Maeda.
- Teenage forward Callum Osmand was named as a substitute after replacing injured defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in the Europa League squad.
Martin Erlic's 33rd-minute header sparked a Midtjylland onslaught, with Mikel Gogorza superbly curling in just 100 seconds later before the dangerous Franculino Dju hit a third in the 41st minute.
The Danes, who made it four wins from four in the Europa League and are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions, were superior to Celtic as they racked up a total of 23 shots.
In fact, Celtic faced 15 shots in the first half - the most they have conceded in the opening 45 minutes of a major European game since November 2012.
Celtic did, however, show fight in the second half as substitute Reo Hatate scored an 81st-minute penalty, which was won by 19-year-old substitute Callum Osmand.
But the teenage striker was stretchered off just eight minutes later with what appeared to be a hamstring injury to add more woe for Celtic, who are already short of striking options.
The defeat sees the Hoops fall out of the top 24 of the Europa League table to leave them in danger of failing to qualify for the knockout stages, as O'Neill's side sit 25th with four games remaining.
Celtic's remaining EL fixtures
- November 27: Feyenoord (a)
- December 11: Roma (h)
- January 22: Bologna (a)
- January 29: Utrecht (h)
Opta facts: Celtic's away European woes continue
- Celtic have failed to win any of their last 15 away games in major European competition (D5 L10).
- FC Midtjylland scored three goals in the first half of a major European game for the first time.
- Including qualifiers, FC Midtjylland remain unbeaten against Celtic in Europe (W2 D1), while they haven't lost any of their last five games against Scottish opposition (W3 D2).
- Celtic have failed to win any of their last eight games against Danish clubs in Europe (including qualifiers - D3 L5).