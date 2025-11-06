Midtjylland 3-1 Celtic: Martin O'Neill suffers first defeat as interim boss at Europa League table-toppers

Celtic were beaten 3-1 at Europa League table-toppers Midtjylland to make it a miserable return to European football for Hoops interim boss Martin O’Neill as he suffered his first defeat in charge.

After making a perfect start to life back at Celtic following a home league win over Falkirk and a Scottish Cup semi-final victory against Rangers, O'Neill was handed a reality check in the Europa League.

Midtjylland ran riot in the first half against the Scottish champions with an eight-minute three-goal blitz doing the damage.

Team news Martin O'Neill made two changes to the side that beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Left-back Kieran Tierney and winger James Forrest replaced the benched Marcelo Saracchi and Daizen Maeda.

Teenage forward Callum Osmand was named as a substitute after replacing injured defender Cameron Carter-Vickers in the Europa League squad.

Martin Erlic's 33rd-minute header sparked a Midtjylland onslaught, with Mikel Gogorza superbly curling in just 100 seconds later before the dangerous Franculino Dju hit a third in the 41st minute.

The Danes, who made it four wins from four in the Europa League and are on a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions, were superior to Celtic as they racked up a total of 23 shots.

In fact, Celtic faced 15 shots in the first half - the most they have conceded in the opening 45 minutes of a major European game since November 2012.

Image: Celtic players look dejected during the Europa League loss at Midtjylland

Celtic did, however, show fight in the second half as substitute Reo Hatate scored an 81st-minute penalty, which was won by 19-year-old substitute Callum Osmand.

But the teenage striker was stretchered off just eight minutes later with what appeared to be a hamstring injury to add more woe for Celtic, who are already short of striking options.

The defeat sees the Hoops fall out of the top 24 of the Europa League table to leave them in danger of failing to qualify for the knockout stages, as O'Neill's side sit 25th with four games remaining.

Celtic's remaining EL fixtures November 27: Feyenoord (a)

December 11: Roma (h)

January 22: Bologna (a)

January 29: Utrecht (h)

Opta facts: Celtic's away European woes continue