Viktoria Plzen 1-0 Hearts: Daniel Oyegoke's 96th-minute own goal hands Czech outfit Europa League play-off round advantage

Luckless Daniel Oyegoke's own goal deep in second-half stoppage-time gave Viktoria Plzen a narrow 1-0 advantage over Hearts in their Europa League play-off tie in the Doosan Arena.

The home side probably had more of the clear-cut chances in the first leg in Czechia but it looked like Steven Naismith's side would take a goalless draw back to Tynecastle for the return game next week.

However, in the final minute of six added at the end of the far-from-thrilling encounter, a cross to the back post by home substitute Cadu was turned into his own net from close range by Oyegoke - who came on for Gerald Taylor after 75 minutes - to hand the home side victory.

On the evidence of 90 minutes plus, however, the Gorgie side will fancy their chances of overturning that scoreline in Edinburgh.

There was an historic aspect to the night with 41-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon making his 23rd European appearance for Hearts, surpassing Steven Pressley and Henry Smith's record of 22 - and he made key saves.

Naismith made five changes to the side which started the Premier Sports Cup defeat by Championship side Falkirk at the weekend, while moving to three at the back.

Captain Lawrence Shankland, Frankie Kent, Kye Rowles, Jorge Grant and Cammy Devlin all started and soon, like the rest of the Tynecastle side, found themselves on the back foot.

In the 18th minute, Gordon made a good reaction save from Milan Havel's header at the back post.

A minute or so later he was beaten by Pavel Sulc's shot from 16 yards, but defender Grant cleared the ball, a yard from goal.

In the 35th minute, Erik Jirka's deep cross from the left was headed wide by Havel at the far post but Hearts pepped up towards the end of the first half.

Four minutes later, defender Rowles set up attacker Kenneth Vargas but his lob past Marian Tvrdon went wide before he was clattered by the home goalkeeper, with half-hearted penalty claims ignored by referee Sven Jablonski.

The Edinburgh side stepped up their efforts and Shankland had two drives saved by Tvrdon, allowing Naismith and his men to go into the interval with more encouragement and Vargas started the second half by flashing a shot over the crossbar.

However, Gordon had to make another save from Sulc's close-range drive after Lukas Cerv burrowed into the Jambos box in Viktoria.

Plzen tried for force the goal but Hearts held firm.

In the 78th minute, Sulc's goal-bound drive from 16 yards hit defender Stephen Kingsley and went behind for a corner which was again defended.

But all Hearts' good work was undone in the final seconds by Oyegoke, although Hearts will believe this tie is far from over.