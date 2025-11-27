Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic: Hoops deliver huge Europa League win as Martin O'Neill prepares to step aside

Martin O'Neill delivered Celtic a parting gift as he led them to a huge 3-1 Europa League win against Feyenoord.

With the 73-year-old set to step aside for Wilfried Nancy to take permanent charge, his aim was to bow out on a high and he delivered.

It was a nightmare start in Rotterdam as Ayase Ueda fired in the opener, but goals from Hyun Jun Yang and Reo Hatate had the Hoops ahead at half-time.

Celtic rode their luck in the second half, but stood firm with Benjamin Nygren coming off the bench to fire in a third off the underside of the bar for their first win in the Netherlands since 2001, a game O'Neill was also in charge for.

They move into a play-off place while Feyenoord have won just one of their five games in the competition.

Momentous win in Rotterdam

Image: Hyunjun Yang (R) levelled for Celtic in Rotterdam

Celtic started with Luke McCowan and Yang either side of Daizen Maeda in their front three and the former was guilty of an extraordinary early miss, hitting the bar from a yard out after an Arne Engels corner.

They were caught out by a ball over the top in the 11th minute with centre back Auston Trusty on his way back from a solo run deep into the Feyenoord half. Sem Steijn laid the ball off for Ayase Ueda to finish.

The goal sparked a flurry of red flares flying in from outside De Kuip, which had a stand closed as UEFA punishment for fireworks use.

Image: Fireworks landed on the pitch as Feyenoord fans celebrated their opening goal vs Celtic

The visitors were soon in trouble following a cross but Leo Sauer shot over from six yards.

Celtic responded but McCowan could not control Yang's cross.

The former Dundee player made up for his missed chances by playing a key role in Celtic's 31st-minute equaliser.

His lofted pass found Hatate, who hooked the ball to the far post where Yang netted from close range.

Celtic had two major let-offs before going ahead. They were firstly caught on the break, this time with Liam Scales out of position but Ueda's shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Another Ueda shot appeared to hit the hand of Callum McGregor but penalty appeals were waved away.

Celtic profited from pressing Feyenoord back to their goalkeeper two minutes before half-time when Maeda charged down Timon Wellenreuther's attempted pass and the ball broke for Hatate, who finished first time from 22 yards.

Image: Reo Hatate scored Celtic's second against Feyenoord

With Feyenoord's most vocal fans locked out and Celtic in front, the travelling fans were making all the noise and their team controlled the opening stages of the second half.

Engels had a free-kick well saved before the hosts forced some sustained pressure, hitting the bar through Gaoussou Diarra's header.

The home side were growing increasingly confident until some positive play from a limping Colby Donovan set up the 82nd-minute clincher.

Maeda once again disrupted Wellenreuther as the keeper tried to collect the right-back's low cross and the ball broke for Nygren, who fired in off the bar from eight yards.

'Restoration of confidence'

Image: Martin O'Neill has been in interim charge at Celtic since Brendan Rodgers resigned

Interim Celtic manager Martin O'Neill:

"It was terrific. It is really big, I must admit. It's really great. It's really, really, really good. Winning away from home is terrific. That's not easy in Europe, it's certainly not easy here.

"The very obvious thing is that it gives them confidence and a bit of belief that they can actually come and compete. That was the thing tonight. Even if the result had gone against us, I thought we were competing.

"My two brothers came to the game and I told them to start the chants, so they must have done!

"Honestly, I'm in great fettle now but I'll wake up tomorrow and get ready for the Hibs game. But you might as well enjoy it. It was great. It's hard to say really what I thought coming in. My two daughters were all for going for it and my wife said you'll probably mess it up.

"I tried to phone her there. I haven't messed it up… so far. It's been great. The results are everything. It's what you live by. The results have been terrific."

On his advice to expected incoming boss Wilfried Nancy, O'Neill added: "He has got some players here who are big winners and that's great. The most important thing is that he steps in and I'm sure he will lean on some of those lads. Then it's about trying to improve the other players. When you start to improve you can go into games with more confidence.

"Confidence was very, very low obviously after a couple of defeats. The restoration of confidence is big and it's about keeping it going."