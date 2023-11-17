 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Finland vs Northern Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group H.

Helsinki Olympyc Stadium.

Finland 1

  • J Pohjanpalo (42nd minute pen)

Northern Ireland

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Finland 1, Northern Ireland 0.
    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Jordan Thompson tries a through ball, but Dan Ballard is caught offside.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    penalty_goal icon

    Goal! Finland 1, Northern Ireland 0. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
    penalty_won icon

    Penalty Finland. Nikolai Alho draws a foul in the penalty area.
    penalty_lost icon

    Penalty conceded by Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) after a foul in the penalty area.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Håkans.
    offside icon

    Offside, Finland. Robert Ivanov tries a through ball, but Joel Pohjanpalo is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eoin Toal.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Håkans (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Trai Hume (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robert Ivanov (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_won icon

    Matti Peltola (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ross McCausland (Northern Ireland).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Miro Tenho (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
    free_kick_won icon

    Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Eoin Toal (Northern Ireland).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matti Peltola with a headed pass.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rasmus Schüller (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Conor Hazard.
    corner icon

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Jordan Thompson.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kaan Kairinen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Miro Tenho (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCausland.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daniel Håkans (Finland).
    free_kick_won icon

    George Saville (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Rasmus Schüller.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.