Finland vs Northern Ireland. European Championship Qualifying Group H.
Helsinki Olympyc Stadium.
Goal! Finland 1, Northern Ireland 0. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Fredrik Jensen (Finland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Håkans.
Attempt saved. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eoin Toal.
Attempt missed. George Saville (Northern Ireland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matti Peltola with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Rasmus Schüller (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Kaan Kairinen (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rasmus Schüller.
Attempt saved. Isaac Price (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCausland.