October 2024

Friday 11th October

UEFA Nations League
Estonia 2 1 17:00 Azerbaijan
Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 0 19:45 Germany
Czech Republic 0 0 19:45 Albania
Hungary 0 0 19:45 Netherlands
Iceland 0 0 19:45 Wales
Slovakia 0 0 19:45 Sweden
Turkey 0 0 19:45 Montenegro
Ukraine 0 0 19:45 Georgia
FIFA World Cup South American
Chile 1 2 01:00 Brazil FT
Scottish Challenge Cup
Hamilton Academical 0 0 19:40 Morton
Alloa Athletic 0 0 19:45 Arbroath
Annan Athletic 0 0 19:45 Queen's Park
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Macedonia U21 2 1 13:00 Moldova U21 FT
Montenegro U21 2 6 15:00 Romania U21 FT
Faroe Islands U21 1 2 16:00 Portugal U21
Croatia U21 0 0 17:00 Andorra U21
Germany U21 1 1 17:00 Bulgaria U21
Cyprus U21 0 0 17:30 France U21
Turkey U21 0 0 17:30 Latvia U21
Wales U21 0 0 17:30 Czech Rep U21
Kosovo U21 0 0 18:00 Poland U21
Rep of Ireland U21 0 0 19:00 Norway U21
Scotland U21 0 0 19:00 Belgium U21
Switzerland U21 0 0 19:00 Finland U21
Austria U21 0 0 19:30 Slovenia U21
England U21 0 0 19:45 Ukraine U21
FA Women's Championship
Sheffield United Women 0 0 19:00 Birmingham City Women
League of Ireland Premier Division
Derry City 0 0 19:45 Bohemians
Waterford United 0 0 19:45 Drogheda
Women's French Division 1
Le Havre Féminines 0 0 20:00 Saint-Etienne Féminines
German Bundesliga Women
1. FFC Turbine Potsdam 0 0 17:30 SGS Essen
League of Ireland First Division
Athlone 0 0 19:45 Cork City
Bray Wanderers 0 0 19:45 Finn Harps
Treaty United 0 0 19:45 U.C.D
Wexford Youths 0 0 19:45 Kerry
FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifying
New Zealand 3 0 03:00 Tahiti FT

