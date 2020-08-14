Billericay Town
0
0
15:00
Slough
Chelmsford
0
0
15:00
Hampton & Richmond
Chippenham Town
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Concord Rangers
P
P
15:00
Bath City
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Tonbridge Angels
Eastbourne Borough
0
0
15:00
Braintree Town
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Oxford City
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
15:00
Welling United
Hungerford Town
P
P
15:00
Dulwich Hamlet
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Dartford
Chesham
P
P
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Gosport Borough
P
P
15:00
Swindon Supermarine
Harrow Borough
P
P
15:00
Dorchester
Hartley Wintney
P
P
15:00
Truro City
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Metropolitan Police
P
P
15:00
Tiverton Town
Salisbury FC
P
P
15:00
Farnborough
Walton Casuals
P
P
15:00
Beaconsfield
Yate
P
P
15:00
Wimborne Town
Bala Town FC
0
0
14:30
Penybont
Cefn Druids
P
P
14:30
Haverfordwest County
Newtown AFC
0
0
14:30
Flint Town United
The New Saints FC
0
0
17:15
Barry Town
Bishops Stortford
P
P
15:00
Margate
Bognor Regis Town
P
P
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Brightlingsea Regent
P
P
15:00
Worthing
Carshalton Athletic
P
P
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Cheshunt
P
P
15:00
Enfield Town
Corinthian Casuals
P
P
15:00
Bowers & Pitsea
Cray Wanderers
P
P
15:00
Lewes
East Thurrock United
P
P
15:00
Kingstonian
Haringey Borough
P
P
15:00
Potters Bar Town
Hornchurch
P
P
15:00
Leatherhead
Merstham
P
P
15:00
Horsham
Atherton Collieries
P
P
15:00
South Shields
Buxton
P
P
15:00
Basford United
FC United of Manchester
P
P
15:00
Stalybridge
Gainsborough Trinity
P
P
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Grantham
P
P
15:00
Warrington Town
Morpeth Town
P
P
15:00
Matlock Town
Nantwich Town
P
P
15:00
Ashton Utd
Scarborough Athletic
P
P
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Whitby Town
P
P
15:00
Lancaster City
AFC Fylde
P
P
15:00
Boston United
Alfreton Town
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Blyth Spartans
0
0
15:00
Hereford FC
Chester FC
P
P
15:00
Guiseley
Chorley
P
P
15:00
Leamington
Darlington
0
0
15:00
AFC Telford United
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Brackley Town
Gloucester
0
0
15:00
Bradford P A
Kettering Town
0
0
15:00
Curzon Ashton
Kidderminster Harriers
P
P
15:00
York City
Southport
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Virtus Entella
0
2
14:00
Venezia
FT
Cliftonville
P
P
15:00
Ballymena United
Coleraine
0
0
15:00
Linfield
Dungannon Swifts
P
P
15:00
Portadown
Glenavon
P
P
15:00
Carrick Rangers
Glentoran
P
P
15:00
Warrenpoint Town
Larne
0
0
17:30
Crusaders