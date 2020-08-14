Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

November 2020

Saturday 14th November

UEFA Nations League
Malta 3 1 14:00 Andorra FT
San Marino 0 0 14:00 Gibraltar FT
Azerbaijan 0 0 17:00 Montenegro
Cyprus 0 0 17:00 Luxembourg
Latvia 0 0 17:00 Faroe Islands
Germany 0 0 19:45 Ukraine
Portugal 0 0 19:45 France
Sweden 0 0 19:45 Croatia
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Spain
Scottish League Cup
Alloa Athletic 3 2 15:00 Stenhousemuir
Arbroath 2 0 15:00 Elgin City
Ayr United 1 1 15:00 Stranraer
Brechin City 0 2 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Cove Rangers 1 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Cowdenbeath 0 1 15:00 Raith Rovers
Dunfermline Athletic 1 2 15:00 Clyde
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Inverness CT 1 0 15:00 East Fife
Kilmarnock 2 0 15:00 Dumbarton
Livingston 4 1 15:00 Airdrieonians
Partick Thistle 0 0 15:00 Morton
Peterhead 1 3 15:00 St. Johnstone
Queen's Park 0 1 15:00 St Mirren
Ross County 3 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon P P 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Postponed : Other
Bristol Rovers 1 2 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Crewe Alexandra 2 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Hull City 1 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Lincoln City P P 15:00 Gillingham
Postponed : International call-ups
Northampton Town 0 1 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Shrewsbury Town 3 2 15:00 Swindon Town
Sunderland 1 2 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Sky Bet League Two
Bradford City 2 2 15:00 Exeter City
Cambridge United 1 0 15:00 Barrow
Carlisle United 1 2 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Colchester United 2 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Forest Green Rovers 0 2 15:00 Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town P P 15:00 Newport County AFC
Postponed : International call-ups
Harrogate Town 0 1 15:00 Crawley Town
Morecambe 1 1 15:00 Stevenage
Oldham Athletic 0 2 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Port Vale 3 2 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Walsall 0 0 15:00 Southend United
FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifying
Anguilla P P 19:00 Panama
Aruba P P 19:00 Canada
Bahamas P P 19:00 Trinidad and Tobago
British Virgin Islands P P 19:00 Curacao
Turks and Caicos Islands P P 19:00 Haiti
US Virgin Islands P P 19:00 El Salvador
FIFA World Cup South American
Brazil 1 0 00:30 Venezuela FT
National League
Altrincham 0 2 15:00 Aldershot Town
Barnet 1 3 15:00 Bromley
Chesterfield 1 2 15:00 Maidenhead United
Dagenham & Redbridge P P 15:00 Stockport County
Postponed : Other
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Macclesfield Town
Solihull Moors P P 15:00 FC Halifax
Postponed : Other
Sutton United 4 1 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Torquay United 1 1 15:00 Boreham Wood
Wealdstone P P 15:00 Dover
Postponed : Other
Woking 0 1 15:00 Yeovil Town
Eastleigh 0 0 17:20 Hartlepool United
Weymouth P P 17:20 Wrexham
Postponed : Other
International Match
Saudi Arabia 0 0 16:30 Jamaica
Mexico 0 0 20:00 Korea Republic
The FA Trophy
AFC Rushden & Diamonds P P 00:00 Peterborough Sports
Ashton Utd P P 00:00 South Shields
Aveley P P 00:00 Hastings United
Basford United P P 00:00 Rushall Olympic
Biggleswade Town P P 00:00 Bedford Town
Buxton 0 0 00:00 TBC
Carshalton Athletic P P 00:00 Connah's Quay Nomads
Coleshill Town P P 00:00 Matlock Town
Corinthian Casuals P P 00:00 Walton Casuals
Enfield Town P P 00:00 Maldon
Evesham United P P 00:00 Bideford
Grantham P P 00:00 St Ives Town
Haringey Borough P P 00:00 Bishops Stortford
Hitchin Town P P 00:00 Mickleover Sports
Hornchurch P P 00:00 Wingate & Finchley
Kidsgrove Athletic P P 00:00 Stamford
Leatherhead P P 00:00 Felixstowe & Walton United
Lowestoft Town P P 00:00 Cheshunt
Margate P P 00:00 Burgess Hill Town
Marine P P 00:00 Hyde
Marlow P P 00:00 Nuneaton
Marske Utd P P 00:00 Warrington Town
Moneyfields P P 00:00 Truro City
Nantwich Town P P 00:00 Workington
Needham Market P P 00:00 Leiston
North Leigh P P 00:00 Frome Town
Royston Town P P 00:00 Tamworth
Runcorn Linnets P P 00:00 Morpeth Town
St Neots Town P P 00:00 Kings Langley
Swindon Supermarine P P 00:00 Dorchester
Thame United P P 00:00 Bognor Regis Town
Uxbridge P P 00:00 Cray Wanderers
Welwyn Garden City P P 00:00 Hednesford
Weston-s-Mare P P 00:00 Chesham
Witton Albion P P 00:00 Bamber Bridge
FA Women's Super League
Manchester United Women 2 2 12:30 Manchester City Women FT
Aston Villa Ladies 0 1 14:30 Birmingham City Women FT
Everton Women 0 0 16:30 Reading Women
Bristol City Women 0 0 18:30 Tottenham Hotspur Women
National League South
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Slough
Chelmsford 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Concord Rangers P P 15:00 Bath City
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Eastbourne Borough 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Welling United
Hungerford Town P P 15:00 Dulwich Hamlet
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Dartford
Southern Premier League
Chesham P P 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Gosport Borough P P 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Harrow Borough P P 15:00 Dorchester
Hartley Wintney P P 15:00 Truro City
Hendon P P 15:00 Taunton
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Metropolitan Police P P 15:00 Tiverton Town
Salisbury FC P P 15:00 Farnborough
Walton Casuals P P 15:00 Beaconsfield
Yate P P 15:00 Wimborne Town
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC 0 0 14:30 Penybont
Cefn Druids P P 14:30 Haverfordwest County
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Flint Town United
The New Saints FC 0 0 17:15 Barry Town
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford P P 15:00 Margate
Bognor Regis Town P P 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Brightlingsea Regent P P 15:00 Worthing
Carshalton Athletic P P 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Cheshunt P P 15:00 Enfield Town
Corinthian Casuals P P 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Cray Wanderers P P 15:00 Lewes
East Thurrock United P P 15:00 Kingstonian
Haringey Borough P P 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Hornchurch P P 15:00 Leatherhead
Merstham P P 15:00 Horsham
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries P P 15:00 South Shields
Buxton P P 15:00 Basford United
FC United of Manchester P P 15:00 Stalybridge
Gainsborough Trinity P P 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Grantham P P 15:00 Warrington Town
Hyde P P 15:00 Radcliffe
Morpeth Town P P 15:00 Matlock Town
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Ashton Utd
Scarborough Athletic P P 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Whitby Town P P 15:00 Lancaster City
National League North
AFC Fylde P P 15:00 Boston United
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Blyth Spartans 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Chester FC P P 15:00 Guiseley
Chorley P P 15:00 Leamington
Darlington 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 Curzon Ashton
Kidderminster Harriers P P 15:00 York City
Southport 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Italian Serie B
Virtus Entella 0 2 14:00 Venezia FT
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville P P 15:00 Ballymena United
Coleraine 0 0 15:00 Linfield
Dungannon Swifts P P 15:00 Portadown
Glenavon P P 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Glentoran P P 15:00 Warrenpoint Town
Larne 0 0 17:30 Crusaders

