Bishops Stortford
P
P
19:45
Merstham
Bognor Regis Town
P
P
19:45
Hornchurch
Bowers & Pitsea
P
P
19:45
Potters Bar Town
Cheshunt
P
P
19:45
Leatherhead
East Thurrock United
P
P
19:45
Folkestone Invicta
Haringey Borough
P
P
19:45
Lewes
Bala Town FC
0
0
19:45
Connah's Quay Nomads
Penybont
0
0
19:45
Barry Town
The New Saints FC
0
0
19:45
Cefn Druids
Virtus Entella
0
2
15:00
Cremonese
FT
Cosenza
1
1
16:00
Vicenza
FT
Venezia
2
3
16:00
Lecce
FT
Brescia
1
0
18:00
Reggina
FT
Chievo
0
0
18:00
Frosinone
FT
Cittadella
0
0
18:00
Salernitana
FT
Empoli
1
0
18:00
Pordenone
FT
Monza
2
0
18:00
Reggiana
FT
Carrick Rangers
0
0
19:45
Larne
Glenavon
0
0
19:45
Glentoran
Linfield
0
0
19:45
Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town
0
0
19:45
Ballymena United