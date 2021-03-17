Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

March 2021

Tuesday 16th March

UEFA Champions League
Manchester City 2 0 20:00 M'gladbach
Home 1/5000 100/1 Away 500/1
Real Madrid 2 0 20:00 Atalanta
Home 1/100 33/1 Away 250/1
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 0 0 19:00 Stoke City FT
Derby County 2 2 19:00 Brentford FT
Luton Town 2 0 19:00 Coventry City FT
Middlesbrough 2 0 19:00 Preston North End FT
Rotherham United 1 4 19:00 Watford FT
Bournemouth 3 0 19:45 Swansea City
Sky Bet League One
AFC Wimbledon 1 1 18:30 Wigan Athletic FT
Blackpool 1 1 19:00 Burton Albion FT
Charlton Athletic 3 2 19:00 Bristol Rovers FT
Lincoln City 0 3 19:00 Gillingham FT
Milton Keynes Dons 2 1 19:00 Plymouth Argyle FT
Oxford United 3 0 19:00 Doncaster Rovers FT
Peterborough United 1 0 19:00 Portsmouth FT
Fleetwood Town 2 0 19:45 Ipswich Town
Home 29/20 19/10 Away 21/10
Sky Bet League Two
Cheltenham Town 0 2 19:00 Barrow FT
Crawley Town 1 1 19:00 Walsall FT
Salford City 0 0 19:00 Colchester United FT
Scunthorpe United 1 1 19:00 Oldham Athletic FT
Mansfield Town 1 1 19:30 Carlisle United FT
Scottish Championship
Dundee 1 3 19:00 Ayr United FT
Raith Rovers 0 1 19:00 Inverness CT FT
National League
Chesterfield 0 1 19:00 Sutton United FT
FC Halifax 1 0 19:00 Aldershot Town FT
Kings Lynn Town 2 2 19:00 Hartlepool United FT
Stockport County 2 1 19:00 Barnet FT
Wrexham 2 2 19:00 Eastleigh FT
Boreham Wood 2 2 19:45 Notts County
Dagenham & Redbridge 1 1 19:45 Weymouth FT
Maidenhead United 4 1 19:45 Torquay United FT
Solihull Moors P P 19:45 Dover
Postponed : Other
Wealdstone 0 0 19:45 Macclesfield Town
Woking 1 1 19:45 Altrincham FT
Yeovil Town 1 1 19:45 Bromley
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford P P 19:45 Merstham
Bognor Regis Town P P 19:45 Hornchurch
Bowers & Pitsea P P 19:45 Potters Bar Town
Cheshunt P P 19:45 Leatherhead
East Thurrock United P P 19:45 Folkestone Invicta
Haringey Borough P P 19:45 Lewes
Welsh Premier League
Bala Town FC 0 0 19:45 Connah's Quay Nomads
Penybont 0 0 19:45 Barry Town
The New Saints FC 0 0 19:45 Cefn Druids
Italian Serie B
Virtus Entella 0 2 15:00 Cremonese FT
Cosenza 1 1 16:00 Vicenza FT
Venezia 2 3 16:00 Lecce FT
Brescia 1 0 18:00 Reggina FT
Chievo 0 0 18:00 Frosinone FT
Cittadella 0 0 18:00 Salernitana FT
Empoli 1 0 18:00 Pordenone FT
Monza 2 0 18:00 Reggiana FT
Pescara 1 1 20:00 Ascoli
Northern Irish Premiership
Carrick Rangers 0 0 19:45 Larne
Glenavon 0 0 19:45 Glentoran
Linfield 0 0 19:45 Dungannon Swifts
Warrenpoint Town 0 0 19:45 Ballymena United

