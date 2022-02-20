Braintree Town
0
0
15:00
Hungerford Town
Chippenham Town
0
0
15:00
Eastbourne Borough
Dartford
0
0
15:00
Bath City
Dorking Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Chelmsford
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
St Albans
Hampton & Richmond
0
0
15:00
Tonbridge Angels
Havant and Waterlooville
0
0
15:00
Ebbsfleet United
Hemel Hempstead
0
0
15:00
Concord Rangers
Maidstone Utd
0
0
15:00
Oxford City
Slough
0
0
15:00
Welling United
AFC Fylde
0
0
15:00
AFC Telford United
Bradford P A
0
0
15:00
Farsley
Chester FC
0
0
15:00
Hereford FC
Chorley
P
P
15:00
Boston United
Curzon Ashton
P
P
15:00
Brackley Town
Gateshead
0
0
15:00
Spennymoor Town
Gloucester
0
0
15:00
Darlington
Guiseley
P
P
15:00
Blyth Spartans
Kettering Town
0
0
15:00
York City
Kidderminster Harriers
0
0
15:00
Alfreton Town
Southport
P
P
15:00
Leamington
Cercle Brugge KSV
0
0
15:15
KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
KV Kortrijk
0
0
17:30
Zulte-Waregem
KV Oostende
0
0
17:30
Standard Liege
Charleroi
0
0
19:45
Union Saint-Gilloise
Jagiellonia Bialystok
0
0
14:00
Cracovia
Slask Wroclaw
0
0
16:30
Piast Gliwice
LKS Nieciecza
0
0
19:00
Legia Warsaw
Newtown AFC
0
0
14:30
Cardiff Metropolitan University
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Weston-s-Mare
Farnborough
0
0
15:00
Dorchester
Gosport Borough
0
0
15:00
Truro City
Hayes & Yeading
0
0
15:00
Poole Town
Merthyr Town
0
0
15:00
Kings Langley
Metropolitan Police
0
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
Salisbury FC
0
0
15:00
Beaconsfield
Swindon Supermarine
0
0
15:00
Hartley Wintney
Walton Casuals
0
0
15:00
Yate
Wimborne Town
0
0
15:00
Harrow Borough
Bishops Stortford
0
0
15:00
Worthing
Bognor Regis Town
0
0
15:00
Cheshunt
Brightlingsea Regent
P
P
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Carshalton Athletic
0
0
15:00
Wingate & Finchley
Cray Wanderers
0
0
15:00
Haringey Borough
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Leatherhead
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
East Thurrock United
Kingstonian
0
0
15:00
Bowers & Pitsea
Merstham
0
0
15:00
Corinthian Casuals
Potters Bar Town
0
0
15:00
Horsham
Ashton Utd
P
P
15:00
Atherton Collieries
Bamber Bridge
0
0
15:00
Mickleover Sports
Basford United
P
P
15:00
Warrington Town
Buxton
0
0
15:00
Gainsborough Trinity
Lancaster City
0
0
15:00
South Shields
Matlock Town
0
0
15:00
Radcliffe
Morpeth Town
0
0
15:00
Hyde
Nantwich Town
P
P
15:00
Grantham
Scarborough Athletic
0
0
15:00
FC United of Manchester
Stalybridge
0
0
15:00
Whitby Town
Witton Albion
0
0
15:00
Stafford Rangers
Gil Vicente
0
0
15:30
Belenenses
Pacos Ferreira
0
0
18:00
Vizela
Vitoria de Guimaraes
0
0
20:30
Arouca
Ascoli
0
0
13:00
Alessandria
Parma
2
2
13:00
Ternana U
Reggina
0
0
13:00
Pordenone
Perugia
0
0
15:15
Cremonese
Atromitos Athens
0
0
17:30
Asteras Tripoli
Panetolikos
0
0
17:30
Panathinaikos
Gyirmot FC Gyor
0
0
16:00
Zalaegerszegi TE
MTK Budapest
0
0
18:30
Ferencvaros
Longford Town
0
0
19:30
Cobh Ramblers