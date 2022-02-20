Football Fixtures

Fixtures
  • News
  • Teams
  • Tables
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet
Date Competitions Sky Bet

February 2022

Saturday 19th February

Premier League
West Ham United 1 1 12:30 Newcastle United
Bet on Football with
Arsenal 0 0 15:00 Brentford
Aston Villa 0 0 15:00 Watford
Brighton and Hove Albion 0 0 15:00 Burnley
Crystal Palace 0 0 15:00 Chelsea
Liverpool 0 0 15:00 Norwich City
Southampton 0 0 15:00 Everton
Manchester City 0 0 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Sky Bet Championship
Fulham 0 2 12:30 Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers 0 0 15:00 Millwall
Bristol City 0 0 15:00 Middlesbrough
Cardiff City 0 0 15:00 Blackpool
Coventry City 0 0 15:00 Barnsley
Derby County 0 0 15:00 Peterborough United
Luton Town 0 0 15:00 West Bromwich Albion
Preston North End 0 0 15:00 Reading
Queens Park Rangers 0 0 15:00 Hull City
Sheffield United 0 0 15:00 Swansea City
Stoke City 0 0 15:00 Birmingham City
Sky Bet League One
Bolton Wanderers 0 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Cambridge United 0 0 15:00 Accrington Stanley
Charlton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Oxford United
Crewe Alexandra 0 0 15:00 Portsmouth
Doncaster Rovers 0 0 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday
Fleetwood Town P P 15:00 Lincoln City
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Argyle
Ipswich Town 0 0 15:00 Burton Albion
Shrewsbury Town 0 0 15:00 Morecambe
Sunderland 0 0 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Scottish Premiership
Hibernian 0 0 15:00 Ross County
Livingston 0 0 15:00 St Mirren
Motherwell 0 0 15:00 Aberdeen
St. Johnstone 0 0 15:00 Hearts
Sky Bet League Two
Northampton Town 0 0 14:00 Colchester United
Carlisle United 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Exeter City P P 15:00 Barrow
Postponed : Weather
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Walsall
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Hartlepool United 0 0 15:00 Sutton United
Newport County AFC 0 0 15:00 Mansfield Town
Oldham Athletic 0 0 15:00 Bradford City
Salford City P P 15:00 Crawley Town
Postponed : Waterlogged Pitch
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Rochdale
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Tranmere Rovers 0 0 15:00 Port Vale
German Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld 0 0 14:30 1. FC Union Berlin
FC Augsburg 0 0 14:30 SC Freiburg
Stuttgart 0 0 14:30 Bochum
Wolfsburg 0 0 14:30 Hoffenheim
Cologne 0 0 17:30 Eintracht Frankfurt
Scottish Championship
Hamilton Academical 0 0 15:00 Morton
Inverness CT 0 0 15:00 Ayr United
Kilmarnock 0 0 15:00 Raith Rovers
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Arbroath
Scottish League 1
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Falkirk
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
East Fife 0 0 15:00 Queen's Park
Montrose 0 0 15:00 Clyde
Peterhead 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
Scottish League 2
Annan Athletic 0 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Cowdenbeath 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Stirling Albion 0 0 15:00 Albion Rovers
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
National League
Altrincham P P 15:00 Weymouth
Postponed : Other
Chesterfield 0 0 15:00 Solihull Moors
FC Halifax P P 15:00 Dover
Postponed : Other
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 15:00 Bromley
Notts County 0 0 15:00 Eastleigh
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Woking
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Barnet
Wealdstone 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Yeovil Town P P 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Postponed : Other
Maidenhead United 0 0 17:20 Boreham Wood
Dutch Eredivisie
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 15:30 RKC Waalwijk
Willem II 0 0 17:45 Ajax
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 20:00 Heracles Almelo
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers P P 19:45 Bohemians
Northern Irish Premiership
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Glenavon
Crusaders 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Linfield 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Warrenpoint Town P P 15:00 Coleraine
French Ligue 1
RC Lens 0 0 16:00 Lyon
Nantes 0 0 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Spanish La Liga
Granada 0 0 13:00 Villarreal
Osasuna 0 0 15:15 Atletico Madrid
Cadiz 0 0 17:30 Getafe
Real Madrid 0 0 20:00 Alaves
Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 0 0 14:00 Empoli
Roma 0 0 17:00 Verona
Salernitana 0 0 19:45 AC Milan
National League South
Braintree Town 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Chelmsford
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Hampton & Richmond 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Concord Rangers
Maidstone Utd 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
Slough 0 0 15:00 Welling United
National League North
AFC Fylde 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Bradford P A 0 0 15:00 Farsley
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Hereford FC
Chorley P P 15:00 Boston United
Curzon Ashton P P 15:00 Brackley Town
Gateshead 0 0 15:00 Spennymoor Town
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Guiseley P P 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 York City
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Alfreton Town
Southport P P 15:00 Leamington
Belgian First Division A
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 15:15 KFCO Beerschot-Wilrijk
KV Kortrijk 0 0 17:30 Zulte-Waregem
KV Oostende 0 0 17:30 Standard Liege
Charleroi 0 0 19:45 Union Saint-Gilloise
Polish Ekstraklasa
Jagiellonia Bialystok 0 0 14:00 Cracovia
Slask Wroclaw 0 0 16:30 Piast Gliwice
LKS Nieciecza 0 0 19:00 Legia Warsaw
Welsh Premier League
Newtown AFC 0 0 14:30 Cardiff Metropolitan University
Southern Premier League South
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Weston-s-Mare
Farnborough 0 0 15:00 Dorchester
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Hayes & Yeading 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Kings Langley
Metropolitan Police 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Salisbury FC 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Swindon Supermarine 0 0 15:00 Hartley Wintney
Taunton 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Walton Casuals 0 0 15:00 Yate
Wimborne Town 0 0 15:00 Harrow Borough
Isthmian League
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Brightlingsea Regent P P 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Haringey Borough
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Leatherhead
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 East Thurrock United
Kingstonian 0 0 15:00 Bowers & Pitsea
Lewes 0 0 15:00 Margate
Merstham 0 0 15:00 Corinthian Casuals
Potters Bar Town 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Northern Premier League
Ashton Utd P P 15:00 Atherton Collieries
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Basford United P P 15:00 Warrington Town
Buxton 0 0 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Morpeth Town 0 0 15:00 Hyde
Nantwich Town P P 15:00 Grantham
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Stalybridge 0 0 15:00 Whitby Town
Witton Albion 0 0 15:00 Stafford Rangers
Portuguese Primeira Liga
Gil Vicente 0 0 15:30 Belenenses
Pacos Ferreira 0 0 18:00 Vizela
Vitoria de Guimaraes 0 0 20:30 Arouca
Italian Serie B
Ascoli 0 0 13:00 Alessandria
Monza 1 1 13:00 Pisa
Parma 2 2 13:00 Ternana U
Reggina 0 0 13:00 Pordenone
Vicenza 0 0 13:00 Spal
Perugia 0 0 15:15 Cremonese
Greek Super League
Atromitos Athens 0 0 17:30 Asteras Tripoli
Panetolikos 0 0 17:30 Panathinaikos
Hungarian Liga
Gyirmot FC Gyor 0 0 16:00 Zalaegerszegi TE
MTK Budapest 0 0 18:30 Ferencvaros
League of Ireland First Division
Longford Town 0 0 19:30 Cobh Ramblers

©2022 Sky UK