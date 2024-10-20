Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

October 2024

Saturday 19th October

Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 4 1 12:30 West Ham United FT
Fulham 1 3 15:00 Aston Villa
Ipswich Town 0 2 15:00 Everton
Manchester United 2 1 15:00 Brentford
Newcastle United 0 1 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton 2 2 15:00 Leicester City
Bournemouth 0 0 17:30 Arsenal
Women's Super League
Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1 1 12:30 Manchester United Women FT
Sky Bet Championship
Cardiff City 5 0 12:30 Plymouth Argyle FT
Luton Town 3 0 12:30 Watford FT
Oxford United 1 1 12:30 West Bromwich Albion FT
Preston North End 1 0 12:30 Coventry City FT
Blackburn Rovers 1 0 15:00 Swansea City
Middlesbrough 0 2 15:00 Bristol City
Millwall 0 0 15:00 Derby County
Queens Park Rangers 1 2 15:00 Portsmouth
Sheffield Wednesday 0 2 15:00 Burnley
Stoke City 1 1 15:00 Norwich City
Sky Bet League One
Reading 4 1 12:30 Crawley Town FT
Wycombe Wanderers 3 1 12:30 Peterborough United FT
Blackpool 1 1 15:00 Barnsley
Bolton Wanderers 2 1 15:00 Burton Albion
Cambridge United 2 0 15:00 Wigan Athletic
Charlton Athletic 1 1 15:00 Stockport County
Huddersfield Town 3 1 15:00 Bristol Rovers
Lincoln City 1 2 15:00 Birmingham City
Mansfield Town 0 1 15:00 Stevenage
Northampton Town 1 0 15:00 Leyton Orient
Rotherham United 0 1 15:00 Wrexham
Sky Bet League Two
Accrington Stanley 1 0 12:30 Barrow FT
Bradford City 2 1 15:00 Gillingham
Bromley 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Carlisle United 1 1 15:00 Harrogate Town
Colchester United 1 2 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Crewe Alexandra 1 1 15:00 Salford City
Grimsby Town 0 2 15:00 Walsall
Morecambe 1 3 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons
Notts County 1 0 15:00 AFC Wimbledon
Port Vale 3 1 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Swindon Town 0 1 15:00 Doncaster Rovers
Scottish Premiership
Celtic 2 2 15:00 Aberdeen
Dundee United 1 1 15:00 Hibernian
Hearts 2 0 15:00 St Mirren
Motherwell 0 1 15:00 Dundee
St. Johnstone 2 0 15:00 Ross County
Scottish Championship
Ayr United 1 2 15:00 Livingston
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Morton
Partick Thistle 1 1 15:00 Airdrieonians
Raith Rovers 1 1 15:00 Queen's Park
Scottish League 1
Arbroath 1 2 15:00 Dumbarton
Cove Rangers 1 0 15:00 Queen Of The South
Inverness CT 1 0 15:00 Annan Athletic
Kelty Hearts 0 1 15:00 Montrose
Stenhousemuir 0 0 17:30 Alloa Athletic
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 1 0 15:00 Edinburgh City
Forfar Athletic 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Spartans 1 2 15:00 Elgin City
Stirling Albion 3 1 15:00 Clyde
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
National League
Aldershot Town 1 1 15:00 Eastleigh
Boston United 0 1 15:00 FC Halifax
Dagenham & Redbridge 2 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Forest Green Rovers 1 1 15:00 Braintree Town
Maidenhead United 1 1 15:00 Hartlepool United
Solihull Moors 3 1 15:00 Barnet
Sutton United 1 2 15:00 Oldham Athletic
Tamworth 2 1 15:00 Woking
Wealdstone 0 3 15:00 Yeovil Town
York City 1 0 15:00 Ebbsfleet United
Altrincham 1 2 15:05 Gateshead
Rochdale 0 0 17:30 Southend United
German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 14:30 Eintracht Frankfurt FT
Mainz 0 2 14:30 RB Leipzig FT
Mönchengladbach 3 2 14:30 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 FT
SC Freiburg 3 1 14:30 FC Augsburg FT
TSG Hoffenheim 3 1 14:30 Bochum FT
Bayern Munich 0 0 17:30 Stuttgart
Spanish La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 4 1 13:00 Espanyol FT
Osasuna 1 1 15:15 Real Betis
Girona 0 0 17:30 Real Sociedad
Celta Vigo 0 0 20:00 Real Madrid
Italian Serie A
Como 1 1 14:00 Parma FT
Genoa 2 2 14:00 Bologna FT
AC Milan 0 0 17:00 Udinese
Juventus 0 0 19:45 Lazio
French Ligue 1
Brest 0 0 16:00 Rennes
St Etienne 0 0 18:00 RC Lens
Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 20:00 Strasbourg
Dutch Eredivisie
Sparta Rotterdam 0 2 15:30 Almere City FC
AZ Alkmaar 0 0 17:45 PSV Eindhoven
NEC Nijmegen 0 0 19:00 Heerenveen
RKC Waalwijk 0 0 19:00 FC Twente
Go Ahead Eagles 0 0 20:00 Feyenoord
League of Ireland Premier Division
Sligo Rovers 0 0 19:45 Bohemians
Northern Irish Premiership
Cliftonville 0 0 14:30 Glenavon
Ballymena United 0 0 15:00 Coleraine
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Portadown
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Carrick Rangers
Larne 0 0 15:00 Crusaders
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Granada Femenino 0 0 11:00 Real Betis Féminas
Levante Las Planas Femenino 0 0 11:00 Granadilla Tenerife Femenino
Atlético de Madrid Femenino 0 0 15:00 Real Sociedad Femenino
Sevilla Femenino 0 0 17:30 Espanyol Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Saint-Etienne Féminines 0 0 14:30 Dijon Féminines
Guingamp Féminines 0 0 16:00 Strasbourg Féminines
Reims Féminines 0 0 20:00 Nantes Féminines
Finnish Veikkausliga
AC Oulu 0 0 12:00 IFK Mariehamn
FC Inter Turku 0 0 12:00 Gnistan
FC Lahti 0 0 12:00 EIF
FC Haka 0 0 16:00 VPS
Ilves 0 0 16:00 SJK
KuPS Kuopio 0 0 16:00 HJK Helsinki
Italian Serie A Women
Sampdoria Femminile 0 0 11:30 Napoli Femminile FT
Firenze Femminile 3 2 14:00 Lazio Femminile FT
American MLS League
CF Montréal 0 0 23:00 New York City FC
Chicago Fire 0 0 23:00 Nashville SC
D.C. United 0 0 23:00 Charlotte FC
Inter Miami CF 0 0 23:00 New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls 0 0 23:00 Columbus Crew
Orlando City SC 0 0 23:00 Atlanta United FC
Philadelphia Union 0 0 23:00 FC Cincinnati
German 2. Bundesliga
Hannover 96 1 0 12:00 Schalke FT
Jahn Regensburg 0 3 12:00 Fortuna Dusseldorf FT
SC Preussen Munster 1 1 12:00 SV 07 Elversberg FT
Kaiserslautern 0 0 19:30 SC Paderborn 07
Polish Ekstraklasa
Motor Lublin 0 0 13:45 Widzew Lodz
Zaglebie Lubin 0 0 16:30 Jagiellonia Bialystok
Cracovia 0 0 19:15 Lech Poznan
Hungarian NB1
Debreceni Vasutas Sport Club 0 0 14:00 Paksi SE
Diosgyor VTK 0 0 16:30 MTK Budapest
Ujpesti Football Club 0 0 18:30 Nyiregyhaza Spartacus
Greek Super League
Volos NFC 0 0 15:00 Panserraikos
Atromitos Athens 0 0 18:00 Panetolikos
Lamia 0 0 18:30 Asteras Tripoli
Norwegian Eliteserien
Molde 0 0 15:00 Sandefjord
Tromso 0 0 17:00 Bodo/Glimt
Swedish Allsvenskan
IF Elfsborg 0 0 14:00 Hacken
Västerås SK 0 0 14:00 Malmo FF
Halmstads BK 0 0 16:30 IK Sirius
Italian Serie B
Modena 2 2 14:00 Palermo FT
Salernitana 0 2 14:00 Spezia FT
Südtirol 1 2 14:00 Pisa FT
Brescia 0 1 16:15 Sassuolo
Austrian T-Mobile Bundesliga
BW Linz 0 1 16:00 RZ Pellets WAC
Red Bull Salzburg 0 0 16:00 Altach
Sturm Graz 0 0 16:00 Grazer AK
The FA Vase
AFC Darwen 0 0 15:00 Harrogate Railway
AFC Wulfrunians 0 0 15:00 TBC
Arlesey 0 0 15:00 TBC
Belper United 0 0 15:00 TBC
Camberley Town 0 0 15:00 Hassocks
Chadderton 0 0 15:00 Bury
Coalville Town 0 0 15:00 Romulus
Egham Town 0 0 15:00 Colliers Wood United
Great Yarmouth Town 0 0 15:00 Histon
Guildford City 0 0 15:00 Arundel
Lingfield 0 0 15:00 TBC
Lordswood 0 0 15:00 Rochester United
Paulton Rovers 0 0 15:00 Radstock Town
Ramsbottom Utd 0 0 15:00 TBC
Saffron Walden Town 0 0 15:00 Tring Athletic
TBC 0 0 15:00 North Shields
TBC 0 0 15:00 Handsworth
TBC 0 0 15:00 Bedfont
TBC 0 0 15:00 Yaxley
Tividale 0 0 15:00 TBC
Tunbridge Wells 0 0 15:00 Pagham
Verwood Town 0 0 15:00 Sherborne Town
Wembley FC 0 0 15:00 Crawley Down Gatwick
Southern Premier League Central
Alvechurch 0 0 15:00 St Ives Town
Bedford Town 0 0 15:00 Barwell
Biggleswade Town 0 0 15:00 Royston Town
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 Halesowen Town
Harborough Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Telford United
Hitchin Town 0 0 15:00 Stourbridge
Kettering Town 0 0 15:00 AFC Sudbury
Redditch United 0 0 15:00 Leiston
Spalding Utd 0 0 15:00 Banbury
Stamford 0 0 15:00 Bromsgrove Sporting
Stratford Town 0 0 15:00 Lowestoft Town
German Bundesliga Women
Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies 0 1 11:00 SV Werder Bremen Ladies FT
Carl Zeiss Jena Ladies 2 2 13:00 1. FC Köln Ladies FT
Chinese Super League
Changchun Yatai 4 0 08:30 Qingdao West Coast FT
Beijing Guoan 6 0 12:35 Qingdao Jonoon FT
Australian A-League
Auckland FC 2 0 05:00 Brisbane FT
Newcastle Jets 0 1 07:00 Melbourne City FC FT
Western Sydney Wanderers 1 2 09:35 Sydney FC FT
Japanese J League
Kashima Antlers 0 0 06:00 Avispa Fukuoka FT
Kashiwa Reysol 1 1 06:00 Machida Zelvia FT
Kyoto Sanga 2 0 06:00 Sagan Tosu FT
Nagoya Grampus Eight 0 2 06:00 Consadole Sapporo FT
Cerezo Osaka 1 2 07:00 Jubilo Iwata FT
Shonan Bellmare 2 1 07:00 Sanfrecce Hiroshima FT
Tokyo Verdy 2 1 09:00 Urawa Reds FT
Belgian First Division A
Westerlo 0 0 15:00 Club Brugge
Cercle Brugge KSV 0 0 17:15 FCV Dender EH
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 0 19:45 AA Gent
National League South
Chelmsford 1 2 15:00 Farnborough
Chippenham Town 2 0 15:00 Hemel Hempstead
Dorking Wanderers 1 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Eastbourne Borough 1 1 15:00 Torquay United
Enfield Town 1 2 15:00 Aveley
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Bath City
Maidstone Utd 1 1 15:00 Slough
St Albans 0 1 15:00 Welling United
Truro City 2 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Weymouth 0 1 15:00 Chesham
Worthing 3 2 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
National League North
Alfreton Town 0 0 15:00 Chorley
Brackley Town 0 1 15:00 Radcliffe
Chester FC 0 0 15:00 Scunthorpe United
Curzon Ashton 1 2 15:00 Hereford FC
Kings Lynn Town 2 0 15:00 Buxton
Needham Market 0 3 15:00 Kidderminster Harriers
Peterborough Sports 0 0 15:00 Marine
Rushall Olympic 0 1 15:00 Darlington
Scarborough Athletic 0 2 15:00 Southport
South Shields 1 0 15:00 Leamington
Warrington Town 0 2 15:00 Oxford City
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Gloucester
Basingstoke Town 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Wimborne Town
Chertsey Town 0 0 15:00 Plymouth Parkway
Dorchester 0 0 15:00 Hanwell Town
Frome Town 0 0 15:00 Poole Town
Gosport Borough 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine
Havant and Waterlooville 0 0 15:00 Hungerford Town
Merthyr Town 0 0 15:00 Marlow
Tiverton Town 0 0 15:00 Sholing
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Isthmian League
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 15:00 Cray Valley Paper Mills
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 15:00 Chichester City
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Carshalton Athletic 0 0 15:00 Hendon
Chatham Town 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Cray Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Wingate & Finchley
Dover 0 0 15:00 Hashtag United
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Billericay Town
Horsham 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Whitehawk 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Northern Premier League
Bamber Bridge 0 0 15:00 FC United of Manchester
Blyth Spartans P P 15:00 Gainsborough Trinity
Hyde 0 0 15:00 Workington
Ilkeston Town 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Lancaster City 0 0 15:00 Ashton Utd
Macclesfield FC 0 0 15:00 Warrington Rylands
Matlock Town 0 0 15:00 Basford United
Prescot Cables 0 0 15:00 Morpeth Town
Stockton Town 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Leek Town
Worksop 0 0 15:00 Hebburn Town

