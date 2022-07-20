Football Fixtures

Date Competitions Sky Bet

October 2022

Thursday 20th October

Premier League
Fulham 0 0 19:30 Aston Villa
Home 2/1 12/5 Away 13/10
Leicester City 0 0 20:15 Leeds United
Home 23/20 13/5 Away 21/10
UEFA Europa League
Arsenal 0 0 18:00 PSV Eindhoven
Women's Champions League
VfL Wolfsburg Women 2 0 17:45 St. Pölten-Spratzern
Vllaznia Femra 0 0 17:45 Real Madrid Women
Paris Saint-Germain Women 0 0 20:00 Chelsea Women
Roma Femminile 0 0 20:00 Slavia Prague Women
Spanish La Liga
Almeria 2 0 18:00 Girona
Osasuna 0 0 19:00 Espanyol
Home 6/5 11/5 Away 12/5
Barcelona 0 0 20:00 Villarreal
Home 4/9 15/4 Away 11/2
Coppa Italia
Cremonese 4 2 14:00 Modena AET
Sampdoria 1 1 17:00 Ascoli
Bologna 0 0 20:00 Cagliari
Belgian First Division A
Antwerp 0 0 17:30 KV Oostende
Zulte-Waregem 0 0 19:45 Anderlecht
Swedish Allsvenskan
Hammarby IF 0 0 18:00 IK Sirius
Malmo FF 0 0 18:00 Djurgardens IF

