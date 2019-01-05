Fleetwood 2-3 AFC Wimbledon: Kwesi Appiah scores 90th-minute winner for Dons

Kwesi Appiah left it late to seal victory for AFC Wimbledon against Fleetwood

Kwesi Appiah's 90th-minute winner secured a dramatic 3-2 FA Cup third-round victory for AFC Wimbledon against Fleetwood at Highbury.

Twelve places separate the two sides in Sky Bet League One, and it looked all set for a replay before Appiah struck having received Ben Purrington's pass.

The Dons had taken the lead against the run of play after 16 minutes, thanks to Andy Barchan's smart turn and half-volley beyond Alex Cairns in the Fleetwood goal.

Wally Downes' side were well on track for the fourth round when Anthony Hartigan doubled their lead 10 minutes after the restart.

But Fleetwood were given a lifeline when Paddy Madden was on hand to scramble the ball over the line after Aaron Ramsdale saved James Wallace's initial effort.

Two minutes later, the hosts were level when Ched Evans struck his 10th goal of the season from the penalty spot after he was brought down inside the box.

Both sides went in search of a winner, and Appiah was on hand to slot home his third goal in his last five games as Wimbledon reached the fourth round for the first time.