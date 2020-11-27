Fleetwood 1-1 Sunderland: Callum Connolly secures point for Town

Callum Connolly scored his first goal since February as Fleetwood came from behind to draw 1-1 with Sunderland.

The on-loan Everton defender bagged a 73rd-minute equaliser for the home side, who had found themselves behind to striker Charlie Wyke's 59th-minute headed opener.

Connolly picked out the bottom right corner with a powerful strike after some good work from Callum Camps, with the point taking Fleetwood into the play-off places.

Earlier Camps struck the crossbar with a thunderous effort in the opening minute of the second half and Sunderland keeper Remi Matthews saved Paddy Madden's shot on the rebound.

But the Black Cats were also good value in an entertaining encounter at Highbury.

Wyke headed wide of the right post from a Conor McLaughlin cross and Denver Hume forced a smart save from Fleetwood keeper Jayson Leutwiler.

Both sides had decent penalty shouts turned down. Sunderland when midfielder Josh Scowen went down in the box after a crunching challenge from Connolly, while Fleetwood's Madden went flying after a strong tackle from Tom Flanagan.