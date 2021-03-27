Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Forest Green Rovers vs Bolton Wanderers. Sky Bet League Two.

The Innocent [Insert Name Here] Stadium.

Forest Green Rovers 0

    Bolton Wanderers 1

    • E Doyle (39th minute)

    Latest Sky Bet League Two Odds

    Forest Green 0-1 Bolton: Eoin Doyle fires Trotters to victory

    Saturday 27 March 2021 14:20, UK

    preview image 1:34
    Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

    Eoin Doyle's 16th goal of the season catapulted Bolton above Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Forest Green in a 1-0 win that stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games.

    Hosts Rovers suffered a body blow inside two minutes when top scorer Jamille Matt was stretchered off with a suspected broken arm after colliding with MJ Williams.

    However, Mark Cooper's side produced the first shot in anger on 19 minutes - Kane Wilson drove into the box to induce a gloved response from Matt Gilks.

    In a tepid game, chances were at a premium, but Wanderers broke the deadlock on 39 minutes. Nathan Delfouneso beat Baily Cargill down the right to arrow a pin-point cross onto the boot of Doyle, who volleyed home with ease.

    Also See:

    Bolton had second-half penalty claims ignored when Oladapo Afolayan went to ground following a tangle with Udoka Godwin-Malife as Ian Evatt's side comfortably saw the game out, while Rovers dropped out of the top three for the first time since January.

    Trending

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 with Super 6!

    Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

    Around Sky

    Povetkin vs Whyte 2

    Get Sky Sports