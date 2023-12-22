Forest Green 0-0 Gillingham: Troy Deeney’s first game as Forest Green boss ends in draw

Troy Deeney’s first game in management yielded a point as his Forest Green side drew 0-0 with Gillingham.

Rovers goalkeeper Luke Daniels had to be in top form to keep out the visitors.

A draw left struggling Forest Green five points from safety, while the Gills lost ground on the play-off places.

Ryan Inniss headed over the crossbar from a deep corner in the first couple of minutes as Deeney's side started at a frantic pace.

Charlie McCann found Forest Green forward Callum Morton inside the area, but his side-foot finish was parried by visiting goalkeeper Jake Turner.

Macauley Bonne headed straight at Rovers keeper Daniels following Timothee Dieng's cross in Gillingham's best effort before the break.

Jonny Williams delivered an inch-perfect corner for Dieng, but his free header was smartly saved by Daniels.

Jayden Clarke's curling effort just minutes later few just past the far post, but both sides settled for a point.