Fortuna Sittard 3-1 FC Emmen: Sittard move four clear of drop with win

Fortuna Sittard moved clear of the relegation zone in the Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard pulled four points clear of the relegation zone with a comfortable 3-1 win over fellow strugglers FC Emmen.

The hosts scored all their goals in the first half as they took control of the contest.

Andrej Lukic's own goal in the fourth minute set Sittard on their way before Lisandro Semedo doubled the lead in the 18th minute.

Andrija Novakovich put the game to bed in the second minute of added time at the end of the first half.

Things got worse for Emmen, who are winless in five and remain in the final relegation spot, when Glenn Bijl was sent off 14 minutes from time.

But they did grab an added-time consolation as Reuven Niemeijer found the target.