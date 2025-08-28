Fredrikstad 0-0 Crystal Palace (agg: 0-1): Marc Guehi starts as Eagles qualify for league phase of Conference League

Liverpool transfer target Marc Guehi started as Crystal Palace qualified for the league phase of the UEFA Conference League with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Fredrikstad.

Jean Philippe-Mateta's first-leg header was enough to send Palace through after holding out for a drab stalemate in Norway.

Guehi played the full 90 minutes amid links with a move to Liverpool, having entered the final year of his contract and turned down a new deal at Palace.

The centre-back was at the heart of Palace's gritty second-leg performance, completing the most passes and making the second-most clearances.

Palace dominated with 60 per cent possession yet struggled to unlock Fredrikstad without the spark of Eberechi Eze in their frontline.

Chris Richards headed Palace's best chance of the first half wide early on from Adam Wharton's inswinging corner before Mateta was denied when one-on-one in the final minute as the visitors laboured into the league phase.

Palace are unbeaten in 13 games in all competitions, which equals their club record.

Glasner: Huge achievement to qualify

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner told Channel 5:

"It's a huge achievement going into the group stage and it was our second goal this year that we achieved. The first one was winning the Community Shield and now today, with all the noise of being demoted to the Conference League, playing two games against an opposition that is not easy to play.

"We defended the box excellently and didn't give them a chance. We know that we can and have to play better in possession, but overall, it's important to be in the group."

Any transfer update? "No, and I told everyone at the club I don't want to talk about transfers today because the team deserves the full attention. Our job is to be successful and go into the group stage and so I can't be deflected from this transfer noise.

"We have other guys at the club who are responsible to get the deals done so I know they are really working hard. If you wait that long, you have long days, late nights, but I'm sure that we will add a few players and they will be the right ones."

Richards: We are ready to make history in Europe

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards told Channel 5:

"We have been defending really well so we were hoping we could continue doing that.

"Every game is not going to be pretty, but as long as you get the result, that's the big thing.

"Everybody is super excited. We are an ambitious club. Now it is time to win some games in Europe. We are ready to make history."