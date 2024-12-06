Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Fulham vs Arsenal. Premier League.
Craven Cottage.
Fulham vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League team news, updates, match commentary, live on Sky Sports, score and report
Trending
- Man Utd problems laid bare by Amorim | 'Massive club, not a massive team'
- Pep: Mourinho comment was a joke - he just wants Man City in League One
- Burnley 1-1 Middlesbrough highlights
- Man City latest: City aware of footage allegedly showing Guardiola fan exchange
- PL Predictions: Forest can frustrate stale Man Utd
- Storm Darragh: Latest postponements and cancellations
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Everton vs Liverpool preview: Alisson not quite ready for return
- Liverpool latest: Slot's funny exchange over Van Dijk future
- Jose hits back at Pep: 'I won my Premier League titles fairly'