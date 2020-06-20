Fulham 0-2 Brentford: Thomas Frank's side leave it late to stun west London rivals

Brentford breathed new life into their bid for automatic promotion after late goals from Said Benrahma and Emiliano Marcondes secured a 2-0 victory at west London rivals Fulham.

In the first Championship game for more than three months since the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid struck the crossbar in the 15th minute before the hosts saw Aleksander Mitrovic's goal correctly disallowed for offside early in the second half.

But Brentford, who were without Bryan Mbeumodue due to a positive coronavirus test, struck late as substitute Marcondes set up Benrahma's 88th-minute opener before converting in stoppage time (90+1) to seal what could prove to be a crucial three points.

Victory sees Thomas Frank's side move one point behind Fulham in third and seven behind second-placed West Brom, who host Birmingham, live on Sky Sports Football at 3pm.

Defeat is a blow to Fulham's own automatic promotion hopes as they stay six points adrift of West Brom and seven back from league leaders Leeds, who travel to Cardiff City on Sunday, also on Sky Sports (kick-off 12pm).

How Brentford stunned Fulham

Fulham started brightly with Neeskens Kebano's cross picking out Mitrovic, but the Championship's top goalscorer could not power his header past David Raya, who made a comfortable save.

Minutes later, Harrison Reed's brilliantly disguised reverse pass released Decordova-Reid, but the midfielder's shot rebounded off the crossbar before Anthony Knockaert's curling effort drifted wide of Raya's far post.

Brentford, with their intricate attacking play, were always a threat to Fulham's back line and Marek Rodak had to be alert to keep out Tariqe Fosu's powerful effort at his near post.

Fosu then turned creator but Ollie Watkins could not test Rodak with his attempted diving header, before Christian Norgaard saw a well-struck effort deflected wide from the edge of the area.

Fulham had the ball in the back of the net shortly after the interval, only for the offside flag to thwart a furious Mitrovic.

The Serbia striker latched onto Decordova-Reid's through ball before calmly finishing past Raya, but the assistant's raised flag stopped the celebrations.

Brentford started to take control late on. Replacement Shandon Baptiste broke free on the left, cutting into the box - and only a timely intervention from Rodak denied Watkins a tap-in from close range.

The visitors were not to be denied however, and Marcondes stunned Fulham with an inviting cross to the far post where Benrahma tapped home.

And as Fulham pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages, Marcondes wrapped up the victory, cutting in off the wing and firing home in style to seal an important victory.

Man of the Match - Emiliano Marcondes

Sky Sports' Danny Higgingbotham: "I know he was only on the pitch for 20 minutes but Marcondes has had such a huge impact. To have an assist and to have a goal. Whether you've been on 20 minutes or 90 minutes, the impact he's had he deserves to be man of the match."

0:28 Marcondes set up Benrahma's opener

0:40 Marcondes seals three points for the Bees

What's next?

Both sides are back in action live on Sky Sports Football next weekend. Brentford host West Brom on Friday night (7.45pm kick-off), while Fulham travel to Leeds on Saturday (3pm).