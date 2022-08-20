Fulham 3-2 Brentford: Aleksandar Mitrovic proves late hero in west London derby

Aleksandar Mitrovic went from zero to hero as he put a hatful of wasted chances behind him to secure Fulham a sensational late 3-2 win over Brentford at Craven Cottage.

Mitrovic had missed a number of gilt-edged chances in either half before he finally proved the match winner when rising above Yoane Wissa for a trademark back-post header to settle the first top-flight meeting between these two west London rivals.

There were just 44 seconds on the clock when Bobby Decordova-Reid bundled home after full debutant Jay Stansfield had hit the bar, as the hosts made a dream start.

Joao Palhinha doubled the lead with a thumping header from Andreas Pereira's superb corner, before the Bees finally registered their first shot of the afternoon in the 27th minute.

Even as the Cottagers' dominance faded they still looked in full control until Christian Norgaard volleyed home Mathias Jensen's corner a minute before the break to stun Craven Cottage.

Ivan Toney thought he had brought Brentford level four minutes into the second period as Thomas Frank's team re-emerged as a different prospect. Although he was denied by a tight VAR offside call, he would get his goal from Yoane Wissa's square ball with 20 minutes to go.

There was still time for a rollercoaster of a game to take another turn, however - and the previously out-of-sorts Mitrovic would be the man to make it happen, burying his 98th goal in a Fulham shirt in the final minute.

How Fulham finally wrestled momentum back to claim win

Looking to back up two creditable draws with Liverpool and Wolves with a first win of the campaign, Fulham gave themselves a dream start as Mitrovic's blocked shot fell for Stansfield, who struck the bar from close-range before Decordova-Reid stabbed home the opener with less than a minute on the clock.

Image: Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid took less than 50 seconds to score the opener against Brentford

The intensity of the home attack was too much for Brentford to bear, with Pereira pulling the strings in midfield and the hosts' front three constantly looking to exploit their high line. After surviving a number of near misses they fell two behind when Palhinha powered home a Pereira corner to put Fulham in full control.

A couple of stoppages around yellow cards for the hosts on the half-hour tempered their momentum slightly, but they had still been untroubled before Norgaard volleyed Jensen's corner at the near post out of nowhere a minute before the interval.

The hope Brentford took from their comeback goal stayed with them after the interval and Toney's great turn and finish four minutes after the break looked to have brought them level, before a VAR call ruled he was inches offside when he first received the ball.

Image: Ivan Toney's strike was his fourth goal involvement in three games so far this season

Mitrovic should have restored Fulham's two-goal lead when played through inadvertently by a wayward Josh Dasilva backpass, but was denied by David Raya's superb reaction stop. His profligacy then looked like it may cost Fulham then when Toney did get his goal, tapping home from close range from Wissa's ball across the six-yard box to bring Brentford level.

The visitors looked the more likely to grab a late winner with their tails up from a second two-goal comeback in three games but were unable to turn their territory into more clear chances, and instead, Mitrovic wrestled back Fulham's lead in the final minute, rising above Bryan Mbeumo at the back post to head home Kevin Mbabu's cross.

That would prove the final act in a breathless derby in west London, and enough to earn Fulham the spoils and settle a historic afternoon at Craven Cottage.

What's next?

Fulham travel to Crawley in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday; kick-off at 7.45pm. Also, Brentford travel to Colchester in the same competition; kick-off at 7.45pm.