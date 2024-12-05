Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time
Fulham vs Brighton and Hove Albion. Premier League.
Craven Cottage.
Live
Fulham vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League team news, updates, match commentary, score and report
Trending
- Solanke misses good opening Spurs chance vs Bournemouth LIVE!
- Fulham lead after Iwobi punishes Brighton error LIVE!
- Russell furiously hits back at 'bully' Verstappen in major escalation of row
- Club World Cup: Man City grouped with Juventus, Chelsea get Flamengo
- Transfer Centre LIVE! 'Liverpool's Van Dijk offer fell below his expectations'
- Club World Cup 2025 draw: Chelsea, Man City, Messi's Miami to learn fate
- Controversy at St James' Park - did ref get four huge decisions right?
- 'Yapping little terrier' - Wolff slams Horner amid Russell-Verstappen row
- Man Utd latest: Keane fumes at Rashford's costly corner blunder
- Liverpool latest: Salah primed to break record in Merseyside derby