Fulham vs Crystal Palace LIVE!

JONES KNOWS' PREDICTIONTough one this. Many will be putting their faith in Palace, who are reliable travellers - they have recorded four more away wins in the last three seasons than Arsenal for example. However, Fulham looked quite bright and bubbly going forward at Sheffield United with their new recruits.Ademola Lookman grabbed the headlines but the influence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in an advanced role is certainly an area of interest for those picking their Fantasy Football teams over the next few weeks or dabbling in the goalscorer markets.This game has tied me in knots. In times of confusion with an outright prediction, go for the biggest price. In this case, it's the draw.JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)ALSO LOOK OUT FOR: Ruben Loftus-Cheek to score first at 9/1 with Sky Bet