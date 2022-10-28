Fulham 0-0 Everton: Jordan Pickford frustrates hosts as Willian denied penalty in entertaining stalemate

Fulham extended their unbeaten Premier League record to four games as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Saturday Night Football at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva, facing his former club for the first time since he was sacked nearly three years ago, felt aggrieved after the excellent Willian was denied a penalty following a challenge by Idrissa Gana Gueye early in the second period.

Gueye himself was left questioning referee John Brooks and VAR Darren England when Aleksandar Mitrovic avoided a red card in the first half for a late challenge as neither side were able to break the deadlock despite an entertaining encounter.

That was in large part thanks to Jordan Pickford, who superbly denied Willian before thwarting Harrison Reed and Mitrovic but both Silva and Frank Lampard would have to settle for a hard-fought point.

"It's a really unfair result, definitely," Silva said. "We were the best team on the pitch. We controlled the game and pushed them back, we had 13 corners and we created so many moments inside their box, normally we win this game."

The result sees both teams move up a place ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures as Fulham return to seventh spot following Brighton's win over Chelsea earlier on Saturday. Everton leapfrog West Ham into 12th spot.

Player ratings Fulham: Leno (7), Robinson (7), De Cordova-Reid (6), Ream (7), Diop (7), Reed (7), Pereira (7), Palhinha (7), Kebano (6), Willian (8), Mitrovic (7).



Subs: Tete (6), Wilson (7), Cairney (6).



Everton: Pickford (8), Mykolenko (7), Coleman (7), Tarkowski (7), Coady (7), Onana (6), Iwobi (6), Gueye (6), Gray (6), Gordon (6), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Patterson (6), McNeil (n/a), Maupay (n/a), Garner (6).



Man of the match: Willian.

Defences on top as points shared

Image: Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saves a shot

Fulham's 24 shots against Everton is their most in a single Premier League game without scoring (since 2003/04). Indeed, Mitrovic had 10 efforts at goal, the most by a player in the competition without finding the net since Harry Kane against Brighton in December 2017 (also 10).

Lampard, who scored six goals during his playing career with Chelsea against Fulham, had called on his players to show greater consistency away from home after recording just two league wins on their travels in their previous 23 games.

The visitors very nearly made the perfect start when Demarai Gray collected Vitalii Mykolenko's cross but his rising shot was tipped over by Bernd Leno.

Team news Issa Diop returned to the Fulham defence having been dropped against Leeds as Tosin Adarabioyo dropped to the bench. Neeskens Kebano came in for Harry Wilson in the one other change from Marco Silva.

Nathan Patterson was among the Everton substitutes as Frank Lampard went with the same starting XI that beat Crystal Palace 3-0 last time out.

It sparked Fulham into life as Pickford was forced into a trio of saves in quick succession. First, England's No 1 produced a fine reflex save to tip over Willian's close-range shot after Antonee Robinson's cross rebounded back to him.

From Andreas Pereira's resulting corner, Mitrovic's flicked header was touched over the bar by Pickford, who was again on hand to punch Reed's shot from the D behind.

Having weathered a spate of pressure, Everton came within inches of breaking the deadlock when Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to get a pure connection on Gray's inviting cross but Lampard was then incensed when Mitrovic was only shown a yellow card for catching Gueye with his studs.

Image: Fulham's Issa Diop and Everton's Demarai Gray battle

"I thought it was a red card," said Lampard. "When you think of the parameters, it's above the ankle and it's a bit of a stamp. To be fair, Mitro held his hand up straightaway but I was surprised VAR didn't upgrade it to a red."

Fulham were next to feel aggrieved when both James Tarkowski and Amadou Onana escaped punishment for appearing to grapple with Bobby Decordova-Reid and Mitrovic from the same set piece. Tarkowski would head into the gloves of Leno but the opening half would end goalless.

Fulham, who had won their previous two Premier League games, had a fair shout for a penalty within minutes of the restart as Willian went to ground inside the box as Gueye nibbled at the ball with Mitrovic then seeing another header from Pereira's cross glanced just over.

"The player touched him - it's clear," Silva said on the penalty incident. "That's the truth. I just want to see consistency in the future. If it's not a penalty, I don't want to see it given as a penalty against us in the future."

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin leads the Everton charge

Willian was sparkling on the left and he would draw two fine saves from the overworked Pickford once more as both managers began to ring the changes and the game became increasingly stretched.

Onana hooked a shot wide from Tarkowski's knockdown before Calvert-Lewin rightly had a goal ruled out for offside having failed to bend his run to collect Alex Iwobi's pass.

Everton were put under increasing pressure as Fulham sensed a late winner but the visitors' defence stood firm to underline the greater solidity possessed this season under Lampard's stewardship.

Silva: We deserved to win

Fulham boss Marco Silva: "We played, we believed, we showed the way this evening. We deserved to win but playing like that many more results will come.

"We were not so clinical but give credit to Jordan Pickford as well. It's difficult to believe, really. We did almost everything well. Everton played a direct game, we knew that, and they created some moments but we are always on the front foot.

"I am proud of my players, we didn't win the game but we played at a very good level. We have to put the ball in the net and on a normal evening we score more than one goal with these chances.

"Mitro will score next time."

Lampard: Mitrovic should've been sent off

Everton boss Frank Lampard: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium.

"Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping working and improving. The good news is that last year we would have lost that game - by a couple of goals. Now we have the resilience to block things and get in front of things.

"It's a red card for Aleksandar Mitrovic, a strong challenge above the ankle. It's a challenge you see red cards given for. We should get that decision.

"I love Mitrovic, I'm not saying there was intent but it's frustrating. That would change the game. If the referee does his job with consistency it's a red card. It could have injured Idrissa Gana Gueye."

World Cup watch: Pickford excels for obdurate Everton

Image: Jordan Pickford was kept busy in the first half

Sky Sports' Ben Grounds at Craven Cottage:

Pickford will take the credit for his six saves, but this was in truth a collective defensive performance from Everton, whose stubborn refusal to be breached will encourage Lampard as he heads north.

"Last season that would've coincided with a defeat," the Everton boss pointedly said afterwards.

He was right, his supporters would argue, if they can bear to think back to that torrid campaign. Conor Coady and James Tarkowski have been integral to the side's improved robustness.

Image: Mitrovic is unable to get the crucial touch goalwards

"Last season when we conceded a goal the heads dropped," continued Lampard. "Conor's been in England conversation as a regular but now people are talking about Tarky and rightly so but it's Gareth's choice. They've been instrumental in positive changes."

Gareth Southgate will be pleased too with his No 1's form heading to Qatar, and the understanding of Coady and Tarkowski in front of the Everton goalkeeper is certainly a wider point of discussion given the problems at centre-back for England.

The save to deny Willian in the first half was stupendous. There is a growing maturity to Pickford's game, and he is approaching the World Cup at the peak of his powers.

Silva said afterwards: "Jordan and their defenders deserve credit, they block everything but we did everything to win. In football we have days like this. It's the first game at home we have not scored, our philosophy and desire is right."

Player of the match - Willian

Image: Everton held Fulham to a goalless draw on Saturday

Fulham midfielder Willian today made his 265th Premier League appearance, the outright most of any Brazilian in the competition's history.

He looked to mark it in style, too, having four shots and an xG of 0.56 - more than any other player.

"We deserved more, we created a lot of chances today," Willian said. "At least we got one point. We should have got at least two goals. We are disappointed. We have to go again next week."

Silva added: "When you have quality, you have it. When you're a top-class player, you stay a top-class player. When you are 34, you can lose some things but you don't lose your quality. Willian has it all."

FPL stats: Fulham 0-0 Everton Goals None Assists None Bonus points Pickford, Leno (3pts) | Diop, Coady (2pts)

Everton's unwanted record - Opta stats

Image: James Tarkowski was excellent in defence

Fulham are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W2 D2), while they've kept a clean sheet in each of their last two Premier League games at Cravern Cottage, as many as in their previous 16 such games.

Everton are now without a win in their last seven Premier League games against newly promoted sides (D3 L4), it's their longest such run in the league since April 1973 (run of nine).

Fulham manager Marco Silva is unbeaten in his last five games in all competitions against sides he's previously managed (W4 D1), with this his first such game since departing as Everton boss.

Since Frank Lampard's appointment at Everton in February 2022, only Wolves (13) and Leeds United (12) have failed to score in more Premier League games than the Toffees (11).

What's next?

Everton

Leicester City Saturday 5th November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Everton's next game is a Saturday Night Football clash next weekend at home to Leicester, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 5.30pm. The Toffees then have back-to-back clashes away at Bournemouth - in the Carabao Cup on November 8 before their Premier League clash four days later.

Fulham have the two Manchester clubs on their mind in the next two weeks, with the Cottagers going to City next weekend, before hosting United on November 13, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 4.30pm.