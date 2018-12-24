Fulham vs Wolves preview: Claudio Ranieri's side look to move off bottom

Fulham will be looking to end a five-match winless run and move off the bottom of the Premier League when they host Wolves on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports.

The Cottagers have not tasted victory since Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge, a 3-2 win over Southampton on November 24.

They did manage to keep their first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, and Ranieri hopes they can build on that.

"The atmosphere is always positive and today it is more positive," he said.

"Now our minds are on Wolverhampton. [Nuno] Espirito Santo is doing a good job, I watch their match against Liverpool. Wolverhampton played a fantastically. They create two or three great chances in the first half and Liverpool at the end won the match. It will be another tough match for us."

Wolves saw their three-match winning run ended with a 2-0 home defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Friday.

Team news

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri has no fresh injury problems.

Winger Ryan Sessegnon missed Saturday's goalless Premier League draw at Newcastle with a groin strain and could return as the Londoners attempt to build upon a first Premier League clean sheet of the season on Tyneside.

There was no place either for midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa as he recovers from a knock, but Ranieri reported an otherwise clean bill of health after the 90 minutes at St James' Park.

Diogo Jota is likely to miss Wolves' trip to Fulham as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed the forward remains a doubt having missed Friday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Conor Coady and Ryan Bennett are one caution away from a suspension ahead of the yellow card amnesty.

Opta stats

Fulham have won just one of their last 10 games against Wolves in all competitions (D3 L6), however that did come in the most recent meeting (2-0 in February).

Wolves have won six of their last eight league games against Fulham (D1 L1), scoring three or more goals on five occasions.

This will be the first Premier League meeting between Fulham and Wolves since March 2012, when the London side won 5-0 at Craven Cottage under Martin Jol.

Wolves have never previously won away at Craven Cottage in the Premier League (P4 D2 L2), losing on each of their last two trips.

Wolves have lost all three of their Premier League games played on Boxing Day, the most games played on the day without earning a single point in the competition.

This will be Wolves' 100th league game played on Boxing Day, making them just the second side to play as many on the date (after West Bromwich Albion).

Merson's prediction

I watched Fulham on Saturday and they looked quite solid and you would never have guessed they have let in a million goals already this season. They defended really well, while Wolves got well beat by Liverpool, so I am going to go for a must-win Fulham victory. I just think that they have got to win this game, so they will have a lot more intensity than Wolves.

PAUL PREDICTS: 2-1 (10/1 with Sky Bet)