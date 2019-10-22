Genk vs Liverpool preview

Trent Alexander-Arnold was missing from Liverpool's travelling party

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Genk vs Liverpool as the Champions League group stages continue.

Team news

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is back in the squad for the Champions League match in Genk after missing Sunday's draw against Manchester United as he had not recovered from an ankle injury.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness) and Joel Matip (knee) have not made the trip to Belgium, which means it is likely Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez will start.

James Milner is set to return in midfield, where manager Jurgen Klopp could look to bring in fresh legs from the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Adam Lallana.

Opta stats

This is the first-ever meeting between KRC Genk and Liverpool in any competition.

Genk's only previous meetings with English opponents in European competition was in the 2011-12 Champions League group stage, drawing 1-1 at home and losing 5-0 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Liverpool have won all five of their European Cup/Champions League matches against Belgian teams, keeping five clean sheets in those games - one of those wins was in the 1978 European Cup final against Club Brugge, a 1-0 win.

English teams are unbeaten in their last 14 Champions League games against Belgian teams (W12 D2 L0) since Man Utd's 2-1 defeat at Anderlecht in October 2000 - five English teams have faced Belgian teams since without losing (Leeds, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester).

Should KRC Genk fail to defeat Liverpool, they will set a record for games played in the European Cup/Champions League without winning - they've currently played 14 (W0 D8 L6), level with Floriana FC and Shamrock Rovers.

Liverpool have won only one of their last 10 away UEFA Champions League group stage matches (W1 D3 L6), losing each of the last four in a row.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

These are always potentially difficult. Jurgen Klopp does not have much chance to change things too much. If Mohamed Salah is close to being fit, I would leave him out and get him fit for the Tottenham game, which is another massive match.

Liverpool are vulnerable at the back. Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the Premier League, he has a superb partnership with Joel Matip and Alisson is back, but they make mistakes. If the opposition can squeeze the full-backs, Liverpool cannot get the service into the front men and it is easier to predict and defend - it does not have the same effect.

Do Genk defend as if it is an away game? A lack of experience will cost them in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

