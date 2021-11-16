Georgia U21 3-2 England U21: Lee Carsley's much-changed side beaten in friendly despite late rally

A much-changed England U21 side were beaten 3-2 by Georgia U21 in an international friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

Giorgi Guliashvili put Georgia ahead with a fine volley from 25 yards after England failed to clear (24), while Rhian Brewster spurned a fine chance at the other end to level, firing just wide moments later.

Guliashvili made it 2-0 just a minute after the restart (46), before Giorgi Gocholeishvili made it 3-0 with a super solo effort, dancing across the face of the box before scoring low past Etienne Green (65).

Leeds' Sam Greenwood, who replaced the injured Folarin Balogun in the first half, netted late on (81), before fellow sub Marc Guehi's header from a corner brought England to within one (90+4), but Georgia held on.

Lee Carlsey made 10 changes from the 3-1 win over Czech Republic last week, giving debuts to Stuttgart midfielder Clinton Mola and Leeds full-back Cody Drameh, while Leeds centre-back Charlie Cresswell made his first start.

Image: Angel Gomes battles for possession in Georgia

Angel Gomes nearly put England ahead, flashing just wide after goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili had initially denied Balogun, before Balogun's cross for Gomes minutes later was weak and into the hands of the Georgia stopper.

Though England had most of the ball, Georgia's physicality was uncomfortable for England, and they took the lead midway through the half as a half-cleared ball fell kindly for Guliashvili to lash past Etienne Green on the volley.

Brewster nearly instantly equalised, turning inches wide after skipping past a challenge in the box, before Balogun was replaced by Leeds' debutant Sam Greenwood with what looked to be a minor knock.

Georgia doubled their lead just after the break through Guiliashvili again, receiving a through ball after good work from Gocholeishvili, and then finishing into the bottom corner from an angle.

Guiliashvili should have completed his hat-trick on the hour mark, heading wide six yards out, but it was only a matter of time before Georgia would grab a third. The creator of the second, Gocholeishvili, produced a fine solo effort, cutting in from the right, nutmegging Luke Thomas and travelling unopposed into the box before finishing.

England pulled one back through Greenwood, who unknowingly deflected Clinton Mola's header from a Tommy Doyle corner into the net, before sub Guehi powered a stoppage-time header home to make for a nervy ending.