Germany 2-4 Netherlands: Dutch stun rivals with thrilling win in Group C

Donyell Malen celebrates after putting the Netherlands 3-2 up away to Germany

Netherlands scored four times in 32 second-half minutes to stage a 4-2 comeback win against hosts Germany in their Euro 2020 Group C qualifier on Friday.

The Germans went ahead with former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry netting his fourth goal in four qualifiers in the ninth minute.

Group C table Team Played Won Draw Lost Points N Ireland 4 4 0 0 12 Germany 4 3 0 1 9 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 6 Belarus 5 1 0 4 3 Estonia 4 0 0 4 0

The Dutch came back stronger after the break, scoring twice in seven minutes with Frenkie De Jong in the 59th and a Jonathan Tah own goal.

Germany levelled with a harshly-awarded 73rd minute Toni Kroos penalty but the visitors got revenge for their 3-2 loss in Amsterdam in March, striking through Donyell Malen in the 79th after a quick combination left the German defence frozen.

Toni Kroos (No 8) and his Germany team-mates react after conceding to the Netherlands

And Georginio Wijnaldum completed the win in stoppage time after a fine pick-out by Memphis Depay.

The result leaves Germany on nine points from four games, three behind leaders Northern Ireland, who they face on Monday in Belfast. The Dutch move up to six points from three games.

Belarus earned a stoppage time 2-1 win at Estonia to claim their first points in the other game in the group on Friday.

What's next?

Germany visit Northern Ireland on Monday night, live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; kick-off at 7.45pm. Netherlands are on the Red Button from 7.40pm the same evening as they visit Estonia; kick-off at 7.45pm.