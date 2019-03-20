Germany 1-1 Serbia: Luka Jovic scores as Joachim Low's men are held at home

Serbia celebrate Luka Jovic's goal against Germany

A 12th-minute header from Luka Jovic helped Serbia to a 1-1 draw against a youthful Germany side in Wolfsburg on Wednesday night.

With Germany looking fragile at the back in the first half, Jovic gave the visitors the lead with a header from close range.

But Joachim Low's men improved after the break and substitute Leon Goretzka scored a deserved equaliser in the 69th minute with a well-placed shot past the impressive Marko Dmitrovic.

Serbia substitute Milan Pavkov was sent off in injury time for a dangerous challenge on Leroy Sane, but fortunately the Manchester City forward was able to get back on his feet as the game finished all square.

More to follow...

What's next?

Germany travel to Netherlands for their Euro 2020 Group C qualifier on Sunday evening. Serbia, meanwhile, are the visitors at the Estadio da Luz to play Portugal - live on Sky Sports Football - on Monday night.